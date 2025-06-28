Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen shares heartwarming picture with the driver, Kelly Piquet and their kids

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, took to her social media account to share a series of photos involving him, his daughter Lily, and Kelly Piquet. The latest social media post is Victoria Verstappen's first with Lily.

Ad

Victoria Verstappen is the younger sister of the four-time world champion and the daughter of Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. She herself is a mother of three children, Luka, Lio, and Hailey, who were born in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

The recent post involved images where Victoria Verstappen looked at Lily with pride, as Kelly Piquet sat nearby. The second and third photos showed that Max Verstappen, Victoria, and Hailey were looking adorably at the baby.

Ad

Trending

Uploading the photos, here's what she wrote in the caption:

"Tiny hands, big place in my heart. So proud, so in love."

Here's the post by Victoria Verstappen on the Meta-owned platform:

Ad

Reacting to the photos, Kelly Piquet, the mother of Lily, shared her thoughts. She wrote, "My heart explodes" in the comment section. Notably, Lily is Kelly Piquet's second daughter, as she gave birth to Penelope during her relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver.

Kelly Piquet opens up about getting into a relationship with Max Verstappen and resuming professional activity

For the first time since the birth of Lily Verstappen, Kelly Piquet shared her thoughts on the new beginning. Speaking to Portuguese broadcaster TVI, here's what Piquet, whose father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 champion, and brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., a former F1 driver, said about her family and the newborn:

Ad

Nelson Piquet Jr, Nelson Piquet, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, and Kelly Piquet pose for a photo - Source: Getty

"I breathe motorsport. It's something that comes naturally to me. And in the end, I've started a family with an F1 driver. Well, not married yet, but we've started a family. It wasn't planned on purpose. I've had several relationships with men who weren't in that field, but it was just meant to be."

Ad

Following this, she further added that Lily was going to be her one and only priority this summer. She added:

"It's been six weeks," Piquet, who's professionally a model, said. "So it was also hard to come here today because my daughter is the only thing I'll be focused on this summer. I'm taking the time before I resume my professional activities."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020 and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple welcomed their first child, Lily, in May this year, following which congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from everywhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More