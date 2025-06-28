Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen shares heartwarming picture with the driver, Kelly Piquet and their kids

Max Verstappen's sister, Victoria Verstappen, took to her social media account to share a series of photos involving him, his daughter Lily, and Kelly Piquet. The latest social media post is Victoria Verstappen's first with Lily.
Victoria Verstappen is the younger sister of the four-time world champion and the daughter of Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. She herself is a mother of three children, Luka, Lio, and Hailey, who were born in 2020, 2021, and 2024.
The recent post involved images where Victoria Verstappen looked at Lily with pride, as Kelly Piquet sat nearby. The second and third photos showed that Max Verstappen, Victoria, and Hailey were looking adorably at the baby.
Uploading the photos, here's what she wrote in the caption:
"Tiny hands, big place in my heart. So proud, so in love."
Here's the post by Victoria Verstappen on the Meta-owned platform:
Reacting to the photos, Kelly Piquet, the mother of Lily, shared her thoughts. She wrote, "My heart explodes" in the comment section. Notably, Lily is Kelly Piquet's second daughter, as she gave birth to Penelope during her relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a former F1 driver.
Kelly Piquet opens up about getting into a relationship with Max Verstappen and resuming professional activity
For the first time since the birth of Lily Verstappen, Kelly Piquet shared her thoughts on the new beginning. Speaking to Portuguese broadcaster TVI, here's what Piquet, whose father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 champion, and brother, Nelson Piquet Jr., a former F1 driver, said about her family and the newborn:
"I breathe motorsport. It's something that comes naturally to me. And in the end, I've started a family with an F1 driver. Well, not married yet, but we've started a family. It wasn't planned on purpose. I've had several relationships with men who weren't in that field, but it was just meant to be."
Following this, she further added that Lily was going to be her one and only priority this summer. She added:
"It's been six weeks," Piquet, who's professionally a model, said. "So it was also hard to come here today because my daughter is the only thing I'll be focused on this summer. I'm taking the time before I resume my professional activities."
Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020 and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple welcomed their first child, Lily, in May this year, following which congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from everywhere.