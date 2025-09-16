Max Verstappen's sister Victoria Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet's post in an all-black outfit

Victoria Jane Verstappen reacted as her brother, Max Verstappen's partner, Kelly Piquet, posted pictures in an all-black outfit on social media. She could be seen playing a game of pickleball with a special racket.Kelly Piquet has grown a large following on social media owing to her work in the fashion industry and the massive popularity she has gained. She also became quite popular with F1 fans ever since she publicized her relationship with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. The couple has been regularly spotted together on the grid during crucial races, and she shows her presence in the team's garage throughout the weekends.Piquet regularly posts on social media, sharing updates about her life and showcasing her elegant and chic outfits to her followers. In a recent post that she made, Kelly Piquet was outside, playing with a special Max Verstappen racket, in bold black attire.&quot;My motivation to play are the cute outfits 😬,&quot; Piquet captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVerstappen's sister, Victoria, reacted to her post, dropping nothing but two emojis, showcasing her emotions perfectly.Victoria Jane Verstappen reacts to Kelly Piquet's bold outfit on social media (@victoriaverstappen on Instagram)Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen have been together since 2020. Verstappen recently also became a father, as the couple welcomed their daughter, Lily, back in May of this year.Max Verstappen opens up on becoming a fatherThe Dutchman has spent a large part of his life dedicated to racing. Even on non-racing weekends, he is usually spotted spending his time behind the wheel on his simulator, and he also recently participated in the race at Nurburgring, adding more to his racing portfolio.However, Max Verstappen experienced some major changes this year as he became a father for the first time. While he has taken care of Kelly's first daughter, Penelope, her sister's birth changed life's perspective for Verstappen. He revealed that he &quot;enjoys&quot; being a father, and that all the responsibilities that come with it made him realize that there is more to life outside of racing.&quot;I always knew I wanted to have children, so having a daughter now is great. I enjoy it a lot. It probably also makes you a little more calm in life, more responsible, and makes you realize there's more to life than just Formula 1.&quot;After clinching four consecutive F1 World Championships, Verstappen has had a relatively slow season in 2025. Despite winning three races, he is not a strong contender for the title, considering the dominant pace that McLaren has shown at the top. Both their drivers are in a strong battle to win their maiden titles.