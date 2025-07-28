Reportedly, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will stay with the Austrian team for the 2026 season after making the decision at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver's contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit has been in the news for over 18 months, with Mercedes showcasing significant interest.

Ad

Amid the internal conflict and power battle within Red Bull, there have been reports claiming that the four-time F1 world champion was looking to move away from the team. Since the start of the 2024 season, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been in constant contact with the Dutchman and his representatives regarding the move to the German team.

As reported by Eric van Hasen of de Telegraaf, Max Verstappen has decided to stay with the former world champions for the 2026 season but left the door open for an exit the following year. The 27-year-old has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but certain exit clauses might allow him to leave the team before.

Ad

Trending

With Verstappen's reported decision, Wolff is set to continue with his driver pairing of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli and might sign a new deal with both drivers in the next couple of weeks. The two Mercedes drivers will be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, but were left in limbo due to Wolff's insistence on signing Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen reflects on a key weakness in the RB21

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Source: Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that the inability to manage their tires was one of the bigger weaknesses of the RB21 after he was unable to get past Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc throughout the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix.

Ad

Speaking with F1, the Dutch driver reflected on his performance and said:

“It was just very tough to pass. At one time, I was really close going into Eau Rouge, but you lose so much downforce when you are behind. The car becomes really unstable, so you couldn’t really keep it on the road. We went onto the slick tyres and to be honest, every lap, I just felt that Charles was pulling away a little bit.

Ad

“Of course, I always try to get into the fight, but today, partly because of the rear wing that we chose because we hardly did any wet laps in the end which generally, I think is a shame. I think we could have gone racing. That’s not ideal but the biggest problem is still how we keep our tyres alive in the race. We’re just not strong enough on that.”

Max Verstappen now sits 81 points behind McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in the Driver's standings with over half of the season complete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More