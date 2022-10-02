"Bottled in an illegal car; "- Fans react to Max Verstappen's upsetting finish at 2022 F1 Singapore GP qualifying

It was a frustrating qualifying session for Max Verstappen, as he will be starting P8 at the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. His first two laps were not the best, but he was on his way to pole on his fastest third lap when he was asked to pit. He was forced to terminate his lap as on his fastest run as Red Bull needed enough fuel left to get through the post-qualifying check by FIA. If there was not enough fuel left, Verstappen would have had to start at the back of the grid.

Verstappen was left exasperated after this. Some fans feel he bottled the pole position in an illegal car, while others are content with P8 as he wasn't disqualified for failing to submit a fuel sample.

Here's how they reacted to it on Twitter,

"Verstappen bottled in a illegal car"

"Typical Verstappen but sadly he will win tomorrow anyway"

Jan Willem de Moor @jwdemoor P8 verstappen in quali. Wat gebeurde er?! P8 verstappen in quali. Wat gebeurde er?!

" #f1tv calling Red Bull’s fuel error a mistake by Max Verstappen? Please do explain…"

Norbert_Engel @ronengelbert #f1tv calling Red Bull’s fuel error a mistake by Max Verstappen? Please do explain… #f1tv calling Red Bull’s fuel error a mistake by Max Verstappen? Please do explain…

"Not enough fuel, or would you rather Verstappen be disqualified for not being able to submit a fuel sample?"

graeme carty @XxUnionJxX @aleksan30409461 @michaelmasinot @SkySportsF1 Not enough fuel, or would you rather Verstappen be disqualified for not being able to submit a fuel sample? @aleksan30409461 @michaelmasinot @SkySportsF1 Not enough fuel, or would you rather Verstappen be disqualified for not being able to submit a fuel sample?

Starting P8 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is not going to be easy for Max Verstappen, who was hoping to clinch the world championship this weekend. It's going to be a mountain for him to climb but his fans believe he will win tomorrow anyways.

Max Verstappen left infuriated at final qualifying lap

Max Verstappen would have been on his way to pole but was asked by the team to pit which left him frustrated. He was on his fastest run at the end of Q3 after two poor laps which resulted in him having an outburst on the team radio.

“Why? What the f***! What the f*** are you guys saying?"

The Dutch driver raged over team radio,

"Unbelievable mate, I don't get it. What the f*** is this about?”

Gianpiero Lambiase, the race engineer, told Max that they'd speak about it once he was out because it wasn't to be discussed in public. Verstappen had to cluelessly abort his car.

Gianpiero responded,

“We’ll talk about it once you are out, Max.”

This leaves Max Verstappen starting P8 tomorrow, and a win at the Marina Bay Street Circuit looks unlikely. However, his fans are positive that the world championship leader will secure the victory tomorrow.

