Max Verstappen's 'weight gain' after 2022 F1 title victory revealed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Max Verstappen and Red Bull reigned surpreme in the 2022 F1 season and won both championships way before the season ended. The Dutchman clinched his second world title back in Japan. It was soon revealed by Red Bull boss Christian Horner that Verstappen started gaining weight after he wrapped up the championship win.

During a charity event at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes, Horner mentioned how Max Verstappen's weight increased after the world title victory. As every driver needs to come under a certain weight limit set by the FIA, the two-time world champion was right on the edge after Japan. The Red Bull team principal said:

“Of course Max, having won the Drivers’ and the Constructors’ Championships with a couple of races to go – they’re a little bit like jockeys where they have to come in under a certain weight, and we saw that weight starting to creep up a little, through the steakhouses in Austin and the taquerias in Brazil."

Though this can be slightly concerning for the team and the driver, Christian Horner was completely calm regarding the weight. Max Verstappen has shown how serious he is towards winning and keeping himself fit. Winter testing for the 2023 F1 season starts in February, giving Verstappen a lot of time to reduce his weight and get back into the zone. Christian Horner said:

“He’ll be back on weight, I’m sure, by the time he gets back in the car in February next year.”

Max Verstappen and all the other drivers even went for a hearty and wholesome dinner right before the last race in Abu Dhabi. The get-together was to honor Sebastian Vettel and his legendary career as the German was about to retire after the 2022 F1 season.

Red Bull advisor claims Max Verstappen has no competition, not even Sergio Perez

It is no secret that the 2022 F1 season was completely dominated by Max Verstappen. The Dutchman wrapped up the drivers' world championship in Japan with four races to go. He was 146 points ahead of the second driver, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Helmut Marko, a long-time advisor at Red Bull, praised the young champion and talked about how no one can go against him at the moment. He even claimed that Sergio Perez, Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull, couldn't challenge the Dutchman. Marko said:

"Checo can certainly win a race or two. But at the moment I don't see that he can challenge Max for a whole season. In general, I don't see that anyone with the same prerequisites can currently do this."

Even though this is only an opinion from Helmut Marko, the sheer supremacy of Verstappen is proving Helmut Marko's statement to be quite true. It was seen how Sergio Perez was simply unable to keep up with his teammate. Charles Leclerc and Ferrari were also unable to catch the reigning world champion, even though they had a fast car.

