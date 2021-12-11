"We will remember this year for sure": Max Verstappen says F1 2021 season will be remembered 10-20 years from now

Max Verstappen feels that the 2021 F1 season will be a memorable one, and be remembered decades down the line. The Dutchman spoke to Sportskeeda during the FIA press conference and described what the season has been like so far, battling Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

Commenting on the nature of the intense season and title battle, Max Verstappen said:

“So it has been really enjoyable for most of the time, that's normal in a championship. And yeah, of course you know in probably in 10-20 years time, people will look back at it, and even myself, and will remember this year. For sure.”

The Dutchman seemed relaxed in the press conference after clinching pole and was seen smiling at the media after three intense weekends since the Brazilian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen also had healthy banter with his British title rival and agreed that his competitor had pushed him to the limit in almost every leg of the season.

Formula 1 @F1



We're at the tail end of a truly unforgettable season



The Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will surely go down as one of the most talented, iconic and fierce in F1 history 🤩



🇦🇪 21 battles down, one to go 🤜🤛We're at the tail end of a truly unforgettable seasonThe Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will surely go down as one of the most talented, iconic and fierce in F1 history 🤩 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 21 battles down, one to go 🤜🤛We're at the tail end of a truly unforgettable seasonThe Verstappen-Hamilton rivalry will surely go down as one of the most talented, iconic and fierce in F1 history 🤩#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/3QeyI7ZbIL

Praising Hamilton's achievements in a subtle manner, Max Verstappen mentioned the way the Briton had pushed him to perform, and said:

“I think Lewis has already won so many championships, but also this year, we have been pushing each other, certainly some races to the limit. We’ve been really basically trying to get everything out of our cars, tires, to the last lap to the last corner. And that is very exciting especially when it is between two teams as well, because when its teammates, it's always different. But when there are two teams fighting, you know you have different strategies.”

In comparison to Thursday's drivers’ press conference in Abu Dhabi, the two title protagonists were far more cordial with each other after qualifying. While Max Verstappen seemed relaxed, Hamilton too seemed calm before the title showdown on Sunday.

Max Verstappen clinches 10th pole position of 2021, equalling Lewis Hamilton

The Dutchman, whose qualifying performance was under scrutiny, has now equalled Lewis Hamilton in terms of pole positions won this season. Max Verstappen clinched his 10th pole position in Abu Dhabi and the 13th one of his career.

Formula 1 @F1



🇦🇪 MAX: "It's of course an amazing feeling... I'm incredibly happy with this, this is what we wanted, but it's never easy, especially with their form in the last few races" #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 MAX: "It's of course an amazing feeling... I'm incredibly happy with this, this is what we wanted, but it's never easy, especially with their form in the last few races"#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 https://t.co/puqQ8wXzi5

As things stand, the Dutchman has 10 pole positions and 10 wins this season. While he’s supported by his orange army of Dutch fans in Abu Dhabi, he might already have one hand on the championship trophy by clinching pole position at a race where grid position is key. A clean getaway at the start and perfectly-executed pit strategy would ensure Max Verstappen his maiden title.

