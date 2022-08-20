“They’re extremely heavy” - Max Verstappen sees no ‘quick solution’ for F1 car weight reduction with new regulations

Max Verstappen does not see a quick solution to reducing the weight of the current generation of F1 cars, which are the heaviest they have ever been.

The weight of F1 cars has steadily increased in recent years. The 2022 regulations have brought a rise of as much as 46 kg owing to strengthened impact structures to improve safety.

As things stand now, the minimum weight for an F1 car is capped at 798kg without the stipulated fuel load of 100kgs. This brings the total close to 900kg. In comparison, car weight ranged from 595 kg to 642kg without fuel between 2008 and 2013.

Multiple F1 drivers have complained about this weight increase as they feel it hampers car performance and makes them more sluggish on track.

Max Verstappen was asked to weigh in on the subject during an interview with Motorsport. The reigning world champion highlighted the pros and cons, saying:

“I think following has been quite a bit better, so that’s positive. But of course, the weight of the cars, they’re extremely heavy, which I think is not great, which I don’t really see a quick solution for. But overall, the following and stuff has been a bit better. It’s difficult to expect how much better it would be but for me at least you have a better chance of racing. But then again, on some tracks it’s still very hard to follow but that’s also in combination with tyres overheating and stuff, so there are a few things to look at.”

The Red Bull driver does not have much to complain about with the best record on the grid this season under the new regulations. With nine races to go, he looks set to defend his world title.

"The championship's heading his way"- Max Verstappen on course to defend his world title, according to F1 pundit

Max Verstappen has all the ingredients needed to be the perfect racing driver and is on track to claim his second world title this year, as per Marc Priestley.

Priestley is a former F1 mechanic who was part of the McLaren team for a decade. He was also in the garage when Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden world title in 2008. The engineer left McLaren in 2009 and has since been an F1 pundit and presenter.

The Dutchman was in hot form in 2021 and has managed to raise his level even further this year with eight wins in 13 races so far. He has also won both Sprint rounds and has been on the podium 10 times in total.

According to Priestley, these impressive performances from Verstappen are down to him pairing his newfound maturity with his raw youthful approach to racing. Speaking on an episode of the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, the Briton said:

“I think racing drivers kind of hit their sweet spot when they are just on the brink of that youthful exuberance when they’ve got the ‘elbows out’ mentality. We know Max Verstappen’s had that in the early part of his career but now he’s got experience to go with it, he’s got a bit of maturity to go with it. That sweet spot comes right in the middle and that’s where we find Max Verstappen. The championship’s heading his way, almost no doubt about that now, and he thoroughly deserves it.”

As we approach the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, Max Verstappen holds an 80-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the World Drivers' Championship standings. Should he win six more races this year, the 24-year-old will set a new record for most wins in a single campaign.

