Max Verstappen sends heartfelt message to superfan suffering from leukemia 

Red Bull driver and three-time world champion Max Verstappen sent a heartfelt message to a young fan who suffered from leukemia.

Nine-year-old Harry Sinclair from Dunfermline came on the Lorraine show with his sister to talk about his diagnosis of the fatal disease a day ago. In a surprise to the young fan, the Dutch driver took some precious time from his busy schedule to send in a message for him at the show.

Max Verstappen addressed the young Harry and said:

"Hi, Harry, Max Verstappen here. I’ve heard your story and also how hard you and your sister have worked to raise money for the charity that helped you." (Quotes via STV News)

"I think you’re amazing and I also hear you’re a huge racing fan and an aspiring F1 driver, so thank you very much for all the support and I hope to see you in an F1 car very soon," he added.

The young fan was left shocked after hearing the message from his hero and was lost for words.

Will Max Verstappen retire at the end of the 2028 season?

The Red Bull driver has hinted publicly that he might stop racing after his current deal with the Austrian team expires at the end of the 2028 season given the amount of changes the sport is going through.

Max Verstappen's father, Jos, however, claimed that his son might continue racing well into his 30s and might even race in his 40s. Speaking with Sky F1, Jos Verstappen said:

"He’ll never get tired of racing. I think he will continue until 40, maybe 45, but it all depends on the small things. But to be that good, how he wins his races and how many he’s won, we didn’t expect that, and definitely not at the age of 26."

Jos Verstappen claimed that Red Bull and his son work like a "dream", adding:

"Max wants to show who is the best. He’s really into it, but that’s also difficult. Always being up there, in every practice session, every qualifying, and then the race! That’s what he is doing at the moment. Of course, you need a good car and that’s what he has. Max and Red Bull together, they just work. It’s unbelievable, like a dream, only better."