Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez termed as 'two best drivers' in Red Bull's history

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner has hailed Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the best driving pair the team has seen in his Formula 1 career.

Verstappen took F1 by storm when he made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2015 at the tender age of 17 years and 166 days. He was quick to make his mark with Scuderia Toro Rosso. It saw him get promoted to Red Bull Racing midway through the 2016 season while Daniil Kvyat was sent the other way.

After initially failing to break Mercedes' hold on the F1 titles despite giving his best, the Dutchman was finally successful in 2021 when he beat Lewis Hamilton in the final of the final race that year to clinch the Drivers' Championship. He then defended his title with ease last year, winning a record 15 races and beating his nearest rival, Charles Leclerc, by almost 150 points.

Sergio Perez joined Red Bull in 2021 and did his best to support Verstappen, though he managed only a fourth-place finish with 190 points. Last year, however, he stepped up and finished third in the table with 305 points — just three points behind Leclerc.

The Mexican's efforts saw Red Bull end Mercedes' eight-year hold on the Constructors' Championship.

Speaking at the unveiling of the team's 2023 car, named RB19, Horner lavished praise on the two drivers. He said (via Marca):

"We are very lucky to have two drivers who have managed to combine efforts to win a championship. The first in 2021 with Max Verstappen and the double championship last year and we won 17 races which was incredible as well as coming home to celebrate the drivers' championship."

He added:

"They [Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez] are the two best drivers we have had in the championship in our history, they have been very successful and we need them because we have great opponents who will want to catch us and we are very lucky."

Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton: "He's been one of the greatest drivers ever"

Max Verstappen has expressed his admiration for Lewis Hamilton, stating that he is one of the few drivers who could prevent him from clinching a third straight Formula 1 title.

The two-time world champion is expecting the Mercedes driver to give him a tough fight for the F1 title in 2023. He told Sky Sports:

"He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again."

