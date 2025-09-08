Max Verstappen set to race in Nurburgring as F1 takes two-week hiatus: Reports

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:59 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen is slated to take part in the Nurburgring - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen won the Italian GP last Sunday, but the Dutchman is expected not to halt for even a week in the coming days as he is reported to take to the Nürburgring Nordschleife yet again. This time, he is understood to be racing the Ferrari 296 GT3 car if all goes to plan for the Dutchman.

The Red Bull driver already has a full-time commitment to F1 during the 2025 season. But, as the teams are spared by a week's worth of time ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, Verstappen is reported to race a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS at Nurburgring on Saturday, September 13.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the four-time F1 champion will go out in the Porsche to gain his Nordschleife license to help him get an entry into the Nürburgring Endurance Series' ninth race of the season with Emil Frey Racing.

The GT3 race falls in the two-week hiatus that the F1 calendar faces between the Azerbaijan GP and the Singapore GP. Thus, giving Max Verstappen the time to secure his Nordschleife license and take part in the race later in September, if all goes fine.

But, this time, he would be racing under his own name, as no pseudonyms will be allowed to take part in NLS championship races.

Max Verstappen reveals the backstory about the alias Franz Hermann

Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen after winning the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen famously drove around the Nurburgring with the alias, Franz Hermann. While this caused a bit of controversy over social media, the Dutchman had taken up the name in a light-hearted manner.

Talking about where the Franz Hermann name originated in the first place and his lap times around the track, he said (via Verstappen.com):

"Yeah, so the team Emil Frey, we have the GT3 car with them—they were like, ‘Mate, you can drive under a fake name. Do you have any recommendations?’ I was like, you know what, let’s make it really German. So I said, Franz Hermann."
"7:56 on the VLN layout, so that was good. I think a few weeks before that, the pole [position] was a 7:51—and of course, we just ran it with a full tank, right? So, second lap [was] 7:54, and then we went back out with a new set of tyres and did a 7:48. So this was good. I mean, the car was alsi really nice to drive. I felt comfortable just because I did already like a thousand of laps on the simulator."
On the other hand, Monza became the venue for Verstappen's third race victory of the 2025 season. This helped him reduce his deficit to Lando Norris down to 63 points in the championship standings.

Though he is not expected to finish ahead of any McLaren drivers, owing to the MCL39 being the benchmark on most tracks, such wins would help his 2025 season not be regarded as a write-off in the grand scheme of things.

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
