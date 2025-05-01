Max Verstappen set to stay at Red Bull beyond 2025, claims F1 insider 

F1 pundit Tom Clarkson has claimed that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen would stay with the Austrian team beyond the 2025 season. There has been a lot of noise regarding the Dutch driver's future ever since the first couple of races of the 2025 season.

Although the four-time F1 world champion has consistently shut down the rumors of his exit from the Milton Keynes outfit, it has not stopped Mercedes and Aston Martin from expressing their interest. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had been open about his admiration for the Dutch driver, while on the other hand, there have been reports that Aston Martin would make an offer of $300 million to sign him.

However, while appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, Clarkson said that Max Verstappen would continue at Red Bull and honor his contract that sees him race for them until 2028. The F1 journalist reflected (via PlanetF1):

“I do think Max Verstappen is committed to Red Bull. I think there’s a lot of noise around him at the moment, and a lot of talk of performance clauses, and none of us know what is written in his contract, other than it’s, like all Formula 1 contracts, the end of July is a key moment in terms of renewals."

“That’s the case across the board. If he wins the World title, I think he’ll be in the car – even if he’s top three, I think he’ll be in the car next year. I don’t think Max Verstappen is one of those people that walks away from a fight. There’s nothing about him that makes me think he’s not going to push to the limit,” Clarkson added.

Max Verstappen had recently told the media that he was focused on improving the team's on-track results and not his future.

Max Verstappen comments on his future with Red Bull

Red Bull star Max Verstappen explained that he was 'very relaxed' about his future and is focused on 'his car'.

The 27-year-old told the media in Jeddah (via BBC):

"A lot of people are talking about it except me. Like I said before, I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team - that's the only thing I'm thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment. I'm very relaxed."

Verstappen is focused on becoming the second F1 driver after Michael Schumacher to win five consecutive drivers' championships. He currently sits P3 in the standings behind the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, and trails them by 12 and two points, respectively.

The Dutchman is the only driver other than Piastri and Norris to have won a main race and came close to winning his second victory of the year in Jeddah last time around as well.

