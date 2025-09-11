Max Verstappen sets one condition for joining Ferrari

Max Verstappen has named the only reason that will make him leave Red Bull and join Ferrari. The four-time F1 champion was linked with a move to the Scuderia over the last couple of weeks, with his father Jos Verstappen confirming that they had engaged in conversation about potentially joining the Italian team, among others.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the 27-year-old was asked about such a switch, which he didn't rule out. However, he emphasized that there was nothing on the horizon yet.

In a fresh admission, Max Verstappen has highlighted that he would only sign for Ferrari on performance grounds, and not just for the grandeur that comes with driving for the iconic F1 team.

"There are many possibilities in this life. Ferrari is an incredible brand. All drivers imagine themselves there. But I think that's where the mistake lies: only driving for the sake of driving for Ferrari," Verstappen said via Mundo Deportivo.

"If I ever want to go, it won't be just to be at Ferrari, it will be because I see the opportunity to win. You shouldn't be guided only by emotions. You have to go to Ferrari because you feel it's the right place to go," the Dutchman concluded.

Many F1 drivers have expressed how driving for Ferrari is every racing driver's dream, including Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. However, the team seems like a shadow of its dominant self in this decade.

Verstappen's Red Bull contract runs through to 2028, but his commitment to the team has effectively turned into one-year renewals, with the performance being volatile. Before the summer break, the Dutchman confirmed that he would stay with the Milton Keynes outfit for 2026.

Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen will be a "great fit" at Ferrari

Max Verstappen with Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur at the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, whose brother Michael Schumacher remains Ferrari's most successful driver to date, believes that Max Verstappen will be perfect with Ferrari. The German driver highlighted how the Italian fans have already warmed up to the Red Bull driver, as evident from their cheers after his dominant win at the Italian GP.

Speaking on Sky Germany's F1 podcast, Schumacher said (via Crash.net):

"What I found so fascinating was that before the race, Verstappen’s father had already made some comments about Ferrari. And then, after the victory, I admit, I unfortunately had to leave. I mean, on television, I don’t know, you were there, but the whole crowd was already cheering for Max Verstappen and shouting Max Verstappen’s name. So, I somehow have the feeling that the Italians can already imagine that the fastest man on the track at the moment will soon be driving a Ferrari. "

Explaining how Verstappen's current family situation could blend in at Ferrari, the Sky Germany F1 analyst added:

"Of course, Papa Verstappen knows full well that this is suddenly an issue for him too, and I have to be honest and say that I don’t know how you felt, but when I see Fred Vasseur as a person today and also what Ferrari embodies there, Max in his current situation with his family, two children, somehow I have the feeling that they could be a great fit.”

Ferrari has both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc locked down for 2026. However, after the first year of the new regulations, if Red Bull isn't competitive, Max Verstappen could look elsewhere for a 2027 seat, with the Scuderia being a viable option.

