Max Verstappen sets sights on fifth F1 championship against Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen has stated that he was hopeful of a championship fight against Fernando Alonso in 2026. Talking about it, he also expressed his admiration for the two-time world champion.

In the 2025 F1 season, Verstappen does not have the machinery that can consistently help him fight for wins and ultimately the driver's title. McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are the favorites despite Verstappen being in third place in the standings.

2026 is the year when the Red Bull driver might again have a strong chance of fighting for a fifth championship. He had a fascinating interaction with Mundo Deportivo during last week's Monza race weekend.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso came up during the interaction, and Max Verstappen asserted that he'd love to lock horns with the Spaniard next year for the championship. He said:

"I hope so. I hope so! Fighting for a World Championship against Alonso would be fantastic. I have a lot of respect for Fernando, because he's a great champion. I would love to, but right now it's very difficult to know what F1 will look like in 2026."

Aston Martin has put a lot of effort into its 2026 challenger. Legendary F1 aerodynamicist Adrian Newey has been working behind the scenes since March, and expectations are high from the team for next year.

Max Verstappen's take on 'experience' of driving in F1

Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion in the pinnacle of motorsport. While he looks forward to fighting for a fifth championship, in the same interaction, he was also asked about his experience of driving an F1 car.

Verstappen said, via the aforementioned source:

"To be honest, every time you get into an F1 car, what you experience is different. Sometimes you're happier than others. It also depends a bit on how good the car is. But yes, I grew up racing, driving, and this is, of course, the best thing that can happen to you in your career. Driving a Formula 1 car.

"It's important to sometimes remember what you're doing in F1. The point is, it's the fastest car you can drive on the entire planet, in terms of corners and everything else. That's what always makes it very special."

Max Verstappen has been competing in F1 since 2015, and he has so far had over 220 race starts. Moreover, his stats stand at 66 wins, 119 podiums, and 45 pole positions, alongside his four drivers' titles.

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Verstappen has managed three wins in the first 16 races.

