Max Verstappen shares the 'depressing' position he never wishes to be in

Reigning double-world champion Max Verstappen stated that he would much rather be in the first position and face some challenges compared to languishing in a 'depressing' second or third position.

Red Bull will have a reduced CFD time in the 2023 season due to their minor breach of the cost cap during the previous season and might face some issues with the speed of developing the car as compared to their rivals.

Max Verstappen recognized the challenge in front of the team, but he showcased confidence in the people working at the factory. According to Motorsport.com, he said:

“We have a lot of very competent people in our factory. Of course, it makes things a little bit harder. But I also look at it like this, I prefer to be in the position we are in than always finishing second or third in the championship because that's way more depressing... I'm sure we have to be a little bit more precise of what we're doing in the wind tunnel. But I don't expect it to be a big limiting factor in if we're going to win the title or not.”

The Austrian team, who won both championships in 2022, are expected to face sterner tests from their rivals heading into the new season.

Max Verstappen picks Mercedes AMG F1 as their 'main rival' for the 2023 season

Max Verstappen picked rival Mercedes AMG F1 as their main challenger during the 2023 season despite finishing third behind Red Bull and Ferrari last year.

Speaking to Formula1.com, he said:

"From my side, it’s difficult to say because I’m not part of the team, but I guess we’ll find out this year. If they fully understand everything they wanted to improve on the car, of course, they will be our main rival.”

“But I think Ferrari will be strong – but how strong is difficult to say. But Mercedes have shown of course over the last few years that they’ve been really, really, really strong, but they have a good group of people as well. But I trust in my people at Milton Keynes that they can build a very strong car together with an engine as well. I hope that we again have a strong package against them.”

It would be interesting to see which team - Ferrari or Mercedes - starts the season stronger and takes the fight to Red Bull during the earlier exchanges in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes