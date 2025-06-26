Max Verstappen shares a heartwarming response to Sebastian Vettel being linked to a Red Bull return

Max Verstappen recently said that Red Bull's doors are always open for Sebastian Vettel if he ever wants to come back. The German recently admitted that there had been a few conversations going on about him joining the Austrian team as potentially Helmut Marko's successor.
The suggestion was first floated by the Austrian, who had nominated Sebastian Vettel as someone he would like to see as his successor once he stops. In a recent interview, the German confirmed that there had been conversations between him and the team, even though nothing concrete has taken shape.
Sebastian Vettel was a former Red Bull driver, and just like Max Verstappen, he also went on a dominant run with the team. From 2010 to 2013, the driver went on a 4-year dominant run with the team and continued to have a good relationship with the senior management even after he left.
The prospect of Sebastian Vettel coming to Red Bull was put to Max Verstappen, and the Dutch driver had a heartwarming reply where he said that the doors of the team would always be open for the German. During the pre-race press conference, the driver said:
"It's more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull ... that in a sense there's always a spot available, right? I think Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut anyway, even when he left. I didn't know that of course they were talking, but I'm sure that there's always a space for Seb in any kind of form."
Vettel also shared his thoughts on a potential return to the team he left in 2014.
What Sebastian Vettel said about potentially joining Max Verstappen's team
Sebastian Vettel, in a recent interview, admitted that there have been a few conversations between the driver and the team. The driver addressed the possibility of replacing Helmut Marko in some capacity, as he said:
"We’re in contact about this, though maybe not so intensively or in-depth yet, but it’s possible. What form that might take will have to be seen. He’s already said a few times that he’d stop, but he’s still here, and I wish him all the best so that he stays around for a very long time."
He added:
"And I don’t think the goal is to have someone come in who simply replaces him. But maybe, whoever it is, it would be nice if the work he’s put in is carried on."
Red Bull's F1 stint can currently be broken into two dominant reigns, with Sebastian Vettel having the first one and the second going to Max Verstappen. It would be interesting to see if the German comes to the sport after spending his last few years away from F1.