“There’s no evidence”: Red Bull boss plays down Mercedes leading 2026 development race

Red Bull's Helmut Marko (advisor) has played down the prospect of Mercedes leading the 2026 engine development race. As per the Austrian, the hype around the German outfit is based on rumours rather than on 'evidence.'

The 2026 Formula 1 engine regulations will support an increase in electrical power and the use of sustainable fuels, while maintaining the current 1.6-litre V6 turbo-engine combustion.

In line with this, rumours have been floating around for some time that the Brackley-based team is on the path to developing the most potent engine for 2026. However, Helmut Marko has brutally bashed such impressions via a recent interview with Kleine Zeitung.

"Mercedes has declared itself the favourite, but there’s no evidence of that. The development of the combustion engine alone is incredible. The engine is smaller than the one in my lawnmower!" Marko said.

Trending

The turbo-hybrid era of the pinnacle of motorsport was dominated by Mercedes (2014 - 2021). The outfit amassed an impressive eight Constructors and seven drivers' championships.

From 2022 onwards (ground-effect era), Red Bull has been the one who has mainly run the sport. Its star driver, Max Verstappen, has won four back-to-back drivers' championships since 2021, and the outfit has also lifted the Constructors' title twice (2022 and 2023).

In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, McLaren is currently leading from the front ahead of Red Bull and Mercedes in terms of car development. 2026 is the dawn of a new era in the sport, and the tide could turn in favour of any of the top four teams, including Ferrari.

Red Bull has an 'update' for Austria, confirms Max Verstappen

F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

While Helmut Marko does not see Mercedes as the favourites in the development race for 2026, Red Bull has a huge task at hand in the ongoing 2025 season. After the first 10 rounds, Max Verstappen is in third place in the standings (155 points), but is quite far behind the championship leader, Oscar Piastri (198).

The RB21 has not been able to regularly match the might of McLaren's challenger, and this has hindered Verstappen's progress. In line with this, Helmut Marko has made it known that Red Bull is bringing an 'update' to the RB21 for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Via Kleine Zeitung, Marko said:

"We are getting an update for Austria, which will be refined for Silverstone. But if that doesn’t work, it will be difficult for the championship – as if it isn’t difficult enough already." Marko added.

The Austrian Grand Prix weekend at the Red Bull Ring will begin from 27 June onwards, with the on-track action and the main race taking place on 29 June. The 2024 edition of the race was won by Mercedes' George Russell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More