Max Verstappen shell-shocked after first qualifying run in the F1 Bahrain GP

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen was disappointed after the Q1 session of the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. Though he finished P3 to qualify for the Q2 session, he was unhappy with the car as he felt something was wrong in the setup.

Through the three free practice sessions of the 2025 Bahrain GP, McLaren appeared as the fastest team with a superior car. Red Bull Racing, on the other hand, struggled to find performance.

Despite Verstappen winning the last race in Japan, the RB21 didn't have the pace to challenge the Papaya team. Moreover, during the qualifying session, the Dutch driver vocalized his woes clearly on team radio.

In the Q1 session, Max Verstappen put in a flyer lap good enough to place him at P3, behind Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. However, he was unhappy with the car's setup. On team radio, the four-time world champion said:

"There's something really wrong with the car."

While he didn't elaborate any further, the radio message sums up Red Bull's season so far. Despite winning his first race of the season in Suzuka last week, Max stated that his car lacks the balance and pace to win races consistently. He was, in fact, surprised to beat McLaren in Japan.

The Suzuka International Circuit didn't offer many overtaking opportunities, and hence McLaren, despite having a superior race, couldn't challenge Verstappen. However, track conditions in Bahrain are different. It does not have high-speed corners like Japan, and with RB21 not suiting the Dutchman so far, things could get trickier for Red Bull on Sunday.

Currently, Red Bull has 61 points accumulated in three races and is in third position in constructors' championship. On the other hand, Verstappen is placed second on drivers' championship table with 61 points, only one less than Lando Norris who is leading the standings with 62 points.

Max Verstappen's disappointing verdict after FP sessions in Bahrain: We’re just too slow

Max Verstappen at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen had a disappointing outing in the FP2 session of the 2025 Bahrain GP as he finished P7 with a lap time of 1:31.330, eight tenths slower than McLaren's Oscar Piastri. After the session, he admitted that Red Bull is too slow compared to the rivals.

Talking to the media, he said:

"[It] took like one lap, two laps to get into it, but still the gap was quite massive, so [I’m] not entirely happy,” Verstappen conceded. “[I was] just struggling a lot with grip, feeling in general. The balance wasn’t too bad but just, yeah, off, and quite a bit of work to do also in the long run. We’re just too slow basically every lap, and it was honestly not a lot of fun out there in the long run. A bit of drift practice at the end there as well!"

McLaren, meanwhile, topped all the free practice sessions as they possess the fastest car on the grid at the moment.

