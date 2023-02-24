Max Verstappen jokingly shouted: "Can you just shut the f*** up?" when a few F1 cars interrupted his interview during the first day of the 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain. The Dutchman topped both sessions of the day, showcasing his championship-winning form.

Verstappen was in conversation with Daniel Ricciardo, who has returned to Red Bull after an unsuccessful two-year stint with McLaren. The Dutchman was interrupted by a passing F1 car when he jokingly shouted a few words of profanity with his Australian teammate next to him.

The RB19 seems to be in good shape, with the two-time world champion leading the pack throughout the day. Despite occasionally sliding through the corners, the Red Bull driver was the one to catch all day long in Bahrain.

Ricciardo, on the other hand, didn't get a chance to drive the brand-new RB19, with Sergio Perez set to drive the car over the course of the weekend. The Honey Badger will, however, play a significant role in simulator testing to improve the car throughout the year.

Lewis Hamilton understands why he is Max Verstappen's 'target'

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claims he is Max Verstappen's 'target' due to the success the Briton has enjoyed since 2014. The 2021 championship rivals barely fought it out in 2022, but infamously collided at the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. Hamilton is sympathetic towards Verstappen's mentality, claiming he had a similar mindset when he entered Formula 1 back in 2007.

The Briton had the worst season of his career since his debut, having not won a single race in 2022. Just 12 months ago, the pair were battling it out in the closing stages of the 2021 season, highlighting Mercedes' dramatic fall from grace. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, had his most successful season yet, rewriting the record books with 15 wins in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton explained Max Verstappen's 'target' mentality to British broadcaster Channel 4, saying:

"Then also just look back at the way those individuals behave on track around me [and it] kind of shows that it is a little bit different to others. I can't explain fully exactly why [that is], but it is in part for sure to do with the time I've had in [F1] and the success I've had."

Hamilton continued:

"I know because I remember when I got into F1 [in 2007], that the target was someone else who had the success and my goal was to challenge them. You almost wanted to show how tough you were, you always wanted to show how good you were compared to that person."

With the W14 touted to be a title contender in 2023, it will be interesting to see if the two giants of the sport battle it out once again later this year.

