Max Verstappen signs longest driver deal in F1 history

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has signed a massive deal with Red Bull to stay with the team at least till the end of 2028. The five-year contract extension represents faith and commitment from both ends.

The Dutchman has been with the team since 2016 and has grown with it into one of the most celebrated F1 drivers on the grid. This deal represents the longest driver deal in history for Red Bull as well as F1.

As reported by F1.com, Max Verstappen revealed that the decision to stay with the team was an easy one:

“I really enjoy being part of Red Bull Racing, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner revealed his expectations from the 24-year-old in the upcoming season and the following years, saying:

“To have Max signed with Red Bull through to the end of ‘28 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s world championship title, but this deal also shows he is part of the team’s long-term planning. With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car.”

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have witnessed an extremely successful partnership from the very beginning. This renewed confidence in each other is expected to result in strong seasons ahead.

"We are definitely not done" - Max Verstappen determined to defend title in 2022

Verstappen recently shared the news of his contract extension on his social media accounts. He claimed that, while is very happy to have achieved all that he has with Red Bull, they are certainly "not done", indicating that he is hungry for more.

The latest world champion said:

“Really proud to announce that @redbullracing will be my home until at least 2028. I love this team and I am very happy to continue this amazing journey we are on for a long time. We have accomplished so much together already but we are definitely not done.”

The 24-year-old took his maiden title on the very last lap of the final race of the 2021 season and is determined to maintain his spot at the top. In line with this, he will also be taking the #1, becoming the first driver to do so since Sebastian Vettel in 2014.

