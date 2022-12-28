Max Verstappen is similar to Nelson Piquet, feels 2022 F1 world champion's partner

Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet sees similarities between the driver and her father Nelson Piquet.

Piquet was a three-time world champion in F1 and a certified legend in his own right. In a recent interview with the Dutch edition of Vogue, Kelly talked about how Verstappen is a grounded personality and that he's not interested in fame and other things that come with it.

She said:

"He remains so humble; he has both feet firmly on the ground. What I really like is that he knows what he wants, and he is not afraid to say it. He is confident and not interested in fame or material things. We have a lot in common; (we're) are bon vivants. I realise more and more how similar he is to my father."

Talking about her upbringing in the world of motorsport because of her racing heritage, she said:

"I was always very involved in my brother's career. I've experienced the ups and downs, seen what pressure does to someone. This world is so familiar to me. I know what those guys go through,"

When asked how she and Max Verstappen met, Kelly didn't divulge much and said that some things she wants to keep private. She said:

"Maybe one day we will reveal the whole story, but I am careful with what I say. On the internet, everything derails so quickly. It's nice to keep some things between us and us alone."

Verstappen won his second straight world title this season.

Max Verstappen and controversy of his involvement with Nelson Piquet

Verstappen's proximity to the Piquet family has led to a lot of damage limitation this season.

The first came up during the race weekend in Silverstone when an old video of Piquet emerged where he used racial slurs to refer to Lewis Hamilton.

Even though Piquet released a statement apologizing for what he had said, that led to a lot of controversy, and he was served a paddock ban for his comments. Later in the year, Piquet's comments against the newly appointed president of Brazil too left people shocked.

Max Verstappen's association with Kelly leads to the Red Bull driver being forced to answer questions on what's said by her father. Nelson Piquet has been notorious for his comments about things throughout his career and beyond that too.

With the Max-Kelly relationship getting stronger, the reigning champion might need to be better prepared on how he approaches a repeat of incidents in the Silverstone race weekend this year.

