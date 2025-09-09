Max Verstappen spotted putting in extra hours at work after Italian GP triumph

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen dominantly won the 2025 Italian GP. The Dutchman took the pole position and was the fastest driver in race trim. The four-time F1 champion was spotted at Monza on Tuesday, a couple of days after the triumph at the Temple of Speed, as Verstappen put in the extra hours at work.Pirelli, the F1 tire supplier, announced a test at Monza, scheduled to take place after the Italian GP. Three teams were reported to run the test, with Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin set to take to the track on Tuesday, and Racing Bulls taking to the circuit on Wednesday.With the 2026 regulations announced and the rules specifying narrower tires at the front and rear, Pirelli is testing with a team to develop the tires and the compound for the next year. Reports of Max Verstappen participating in the Nurburgring Endurance race this weekend surfaced after the Italian GP, raising concerns about whether the Dutchman will participate in the Pirelli test.However, the F1 champion was spotted driving the RB21 around Monza on Tuesday as part of the Pirelli test. A video from the same was uploaded on the social media platform X amid doubts regarding the Dutchman’s participation in the test.Max Verstappen trailed the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the end of the practice sessions. However, Red Bull made a few tweaks to the setup of the RB21, which gave Verstappen the edge in the qualifying, as he took the pole position.The Dutchman then battled Lando Norris in the first few laps of the race, but was then in the clear, and won the race by nearly 20 seconds to the McLaren behind him.Max Verstappen set to make the Nordschleife Nurburgring debut this weekend F1 goes into a two-week break before the next race at Baku. Max Verstappen, who was previously spotted racing the GT3 cars under the name Franz Hermann, will reportedly participate in a round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).The coming weekend will be the seventh round of the NLS championship, and the Dutchman will reportedly be racing in the Ferrari 296 GT3 car of Emil Frey Racing. However, Verstappen would be required to provide a document from the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB) to participate in the series.The four-time F1 champion will be required to attend a DMSB Academy course followed by an exam. This will grant Max Verstappen the level B permit, with which the Dutchman can race in a category B car. As per the sources, Verstappen will run with the Lionspeed team’s Porsche Cayman GT4 CS.While DMSB requires a driver to have two classified race results with a minimum of 14 laps completed to grant a level A licence, an individual case assessment after just one race can be made, granting Max Verstappen the licence to race the Ferrari 296 GT3 on Sunday.