"Max Verstappen is starting to attract a cult-like fanbase who blindly attack anyone": Fans react as Sky reporter reveals online hate campaign

Weeks after her heated interview with Max Verstappen in Spain, Sky Sports reporter Rachel Brookes was abused online. She turned off the comment section of her social media profile and received relentless hate.

The infamous conversation happened during the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix held in Barcelona on June 1. Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points for causing a collision with George Russell, which many believe was a deliberate attempt.

In a post-race interview, Rachel Brookes from Sky Sports asked Verstappen if his aggressive actions take 'some shine off' his racing craft. To this, the four-time world champion replied:

“Well, that’s your opinion."

Trending

After the video of the interview went viral on social media, Brookes revealed that she received vile attacks online. Hence, she had to turn off the comment section of her Instagram and X accounts.

“I will be posting on here as usual, but comments/tags/mentions on here and on X have been disabled for the foreseeable future due to the enormous amounts of vile abuse I was sent after the Spanish GP."

Meanwhile, fans supported Rachel Brookes and pinned the blame on Max Verstappen's fan base for spreading toxicity.

"Max is starting to attract a cult-like fanbase who just blindly attack anyone who challenges or disagrees with their driver. I think it’s due to him being the most successful driver for the last 4 seasons because the Hamilton fanbase has/had the exact same problems," a fan said.

Warn @heidfeldmafia LINK Max is starting to attract a cult like fanbase who just blindly attack anyone who challenges or disagrees with their driver. I think it’s due to him being the most successful driver for the last 4 seasons because the Hamilton fanbase has/had the exact same problems

"The Verstappen fan base is effective at throwing vile abuse on mass in a targeted way," another user commented.

Spanners @SpannersReady LINK The Verstappen Fans base is effective at throwing vile abuse on mass in a targeted way

"Classic MV cultists," a comment read.

MikeMarshmallo @MikeMarshmallo LINK Classic MV cultists

However, a few fans also accused Brookes of being biased during the interview.

"Interview? She primarily expressed her own opinions," a fan commented.

"Just don't ask stupid questions," a user said.

"Grow a spine. I am vilely abused by FIA bias," another fan said.

Verstappen later admitted his fault in the accident with Russell and said it was a mistake committed in a flow of frustrating emotions.

George Russell reacts to Max Verstappen taking responsibility for the Barcelona crash

Max Verstappen with George Russell at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Despite being defiant in a post-race interview with Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes, Max Verstappen admitted his fault in the collision with George Russell through an Instagram post. He wrote that the incident could have been avoided, but his frustration got the better of him.

Meanwhile, Russell was surprised to see Verstappen taking responsibility for the contract in Barcelona. Talking to Formula 1, the Brit said:

"I was a bit surprised to see he had taken responsibility, so fine. But I haven't spoken to him about it. We actually bumped into each other at the airport the other day, but I actually completely forgot we crashed into each other a few days prior. No issues."

While water may be under the bridge between George Russell and Max Verstappen, the incident could cost the latter a race ban. He got three penalty points added to his super license, taking his tally to 11. One more point could get him banned from a race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More