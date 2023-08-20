Max Verstappen states a move to Mercedes and partnering Lewis Hamilton “not on the table”

The reigning world champion and Red Bull's superstar driver Max Verstappen has addressed recent rumors of a potential move to Mercedes and partnering with Lewis Hamilton. He categorically stated that such a scenario is not even under consideration.

The prospect of Verstappen joining forces with the seven-time World Champion would undoubtedly captivate fans around the world.

However, in an interview with De Telegraaf, the Dutchman firmly quashed any speculation about this dream pairing coming to fruition, stating:

"Currently, this is not even on the table."

He reminisced about his initial aspirations, explaining:

"In the past, I could never have imagined achieving this level of success. I dreamt of reaching Formula 1 and perhaps driving for a top team someday."

Max Verstappen's success has not been without its detractors, with some critics labelling his dominance with Red Bull as 'boring'. Addressing this perception, the Dutchman remained steadfast in his appreciation for his accomplishments.

"This is what I've always worked for," he affirmed. "If people are now calling it boring, so be it. I also know the other side of the coin. Personally, I find it anything but boring."

Max Verstappen speaks about potentially joining rival Mercedes in future

The reigning two-time world champion's willingness to consider a move to the Silver Arrows was queries about during the interview with De Telegraaf.

Max Verstappen indicated that, while a collaboration with Lewis Hamilton might be a distant possibility, if a team showed genuine interest in him, he would be open to making adjustments.

"That's indeed a very different environment. It's always important to stay true to yourself and keep speaking your mind. It doesn't matter to me where that is."

The 25-year-old continued:

"If a team really wants me in such a situation, they will also make an effort, and you can probably adapt certain things to some extent. You sort of meet halfway."

As the Formula 1 calendar takes the excitement to the Dutchman's home turf in the Netherlands, all eyes are on the Red Bull star's pursuit of history.

With the Dutch Grand Prix around the corner, Max Verstappen is on the brink of equaling Sebastian Vettel's impressive record of nine consecutive race victories. His opportunity will come when he races on the iconic Zandvoort circuit, heading into the race as the unquestionable favourite.