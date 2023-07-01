Max Verstappen summoned to the stewards for impeding Haas driver Kevin Magnussen

Max Verstappen's impressive qualifying performance at the Austrian Grand Prix has been overshadowed by a potential penalty. The Red Bull driver has been summoned to the stewards after allegedly impeding Kevin Magnussen during the qualifying session.

Verstappen continued his dominant run in qualifying, securing his third consecutive pole position for the race. Overcoming deleted lap times in Q1 and Q2, he set a blistering time of 1m 04.391s, narrowly edging out Charles Leclerc to claim the top spot on the grid.

However, Verstappen's joy may be short-lived as he now faces the possibility of a grid penalty. The FIA issued a statement indicating that Max Verstappen is under investigation for allegedly impeding Kevin Magnussen at Turn 1 during the first segment of qualifying.

On-board footage revealed that Verstappen was driving slowly on the exit of Turn 1 while Magnussen was beginning his hot lap. Although Magnussen's lap was later deleted due to a track limits infringement, he was still impeded by Verstappen, causing him to lose valuable time as he maneuvered around the Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc in contention to secure first pole position of the season if Max Verstappen is found guilty

The deletion of Kevin Magnussen's lap is unlikely to impact the stewards' decision on whether or not to penalize Max Verstappen. If found guilty of impeding, Verstappen could face a grid penalty, potentially altering the starting order for the Austrian GP.

The deletion of Magnussen's lap will probably not have a significant impact on their judgment regarding Verstappen's alleged impeding. If found guilty, Verstappen could face a drop in the starting order, affecting his chances of securing another victory in front of his home crowd.

Should Verstappen receive a penalty, it would promote Charles Leclerc to pole position, giving the Ferrari driver a golden opportunity to secure victory. Leclerc finished qualifying in second place, just behind Verstappen, with his teammate Carlos Sainz in third.

The stewards will review the evidence and assess whether Verstappen's actions constituted impeding and if a penalty is warranted. The decision will have significant implications for the race, potentially reshuffling the front of the grid and providing Leclerc with a prime starting position.

Max Verstappen's dominant form throughout the season has positioned him as the ultimate contender for the championship, but any penalty could hinder his chances in the Austrian GP. The outcome of the stewards' investigation will be eagerly awaited by teams, drivers, and fans alike, as it will determine the starting order and potential shifts in the race dynamics.

