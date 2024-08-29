'Max Verstappen would not have taken' the 'simply lovely' jibe from Lando Norris, claims Daniel Ricciardo

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo claimed that his former Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen would not have taken Lando Norris' simply lovely jibe well. The Brit beat the Red Bull driver at the latter's home race last weekend in Zandvoort, where he finished over 22 seconds ahead of the three-time world champion.

The McLaren driver displayed a dominant performance at the Dutch Grand Prix to record the second F1 win of his career and even quoted Verstappen's trademark comment on his in-lap on his team radio. Verstappen has been often heard saying 'simply lovely' after he wins the race comfortably on the track and it has become his trademark of sorts.

Speaking with F1.com, Ricciardo spoke about the potential title battle between his two former teammates and Norris using Verstappen's team radio celebration. He was quoted as saying:

“They both are obviously supremely talented. Lando, I think his confidence is growing the longer he spends time in the sport and the more success he has. Very confident to throw out a ‘simply lovely’ after the race."

"As much as [Max and Lando] are friends, I know how competitive Max is. He would not have taken that very nicely or too well, so we’ll see how he responds this weekend,” he added.

"Let’s say nothing to share" - Daniel Ricciardo on his future

Daniel Ricciardo stated that he did not have any news to share with the public regarding his future in the sport.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Aussie driver said:

“Let’s say nothing to share. Obviously, my intention is to keep competing in the sport, but time will tell. There is nothing fixed for next year. I would say some things should get confirmed in the not-so-distant future."

"I don’t think anyone will have to wait until October/November, I think things will happen sooner than that. For me now, I’ve got to focus on what my hands and feet are doing behind the wheel, and that will make my chances as good as anything if I can perform,” he added.

Ricciardo could find himself out of the sport if he fails to put in competitive performances that translate into points as Red Bull Junior driver Liam Lawson has been knocking on the doors ever since he replaced the Aussie for five races last year.

In the 15 completed races and three Sprints this season, Ricciardo has scored 12 points and only managed to finish ahead of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda on six occasions.

