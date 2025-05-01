Max Verstappen takes off for Miami in his $58,000,000 private jet after missing the media session due to childbirth

Star Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen has jetted off to Miami, sparking speculation that he and Kelly Piquet might have welcomed their child. Ahead of the Miami GP, Red Bull Racing had announced on Thursday (May 1) that the four-time champion would be skipping media day, as he was on baby watch back in Monaco.

Verstappen and his girlfriend Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, announced her pregnancy on social media during the Abu Dhabi GP weekend last year. The couple has not revealed the baby's gender, though Piquet celebrated a baby shower in early April.

On Thursday, Max Verstappen departed from Nice, France, aboard his Dassault Falcon 8X, from the nearest airport to Monaco (via @VerstappenJet), fueling speculation that he and Kelly Piquet may have welcomed their baby. While the couple has not made any official announcement, Verstappen's departure suggests Piquet might have given birth to the baby.

Kelly Piquet is also the mother of Penelope, her daughter from a previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat. Red Bull Racing released the following statement on Thursday, as the reigning champion was on baby watch but was expected to return for Friday’s on-track action during the Sprint race weekend. The statement read (via Sky Sports):

"Max [Verstappen] will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby. All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend. We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family."

Max Verstappen recently upgraded from his Falcon 900EX jet to Falcon 8X, registered as PH-UTL, in February 2025. The three-year-old private jet is reportedly valued at around $58 million (as per Motorsport.com). The Falcon 8X has a top speed just shy of going supersonic, at Mach 0.90 (594 mph) and a range of 7,423 miles (as per Simpleflying.com).

Max Verstappen previews "physical" sprint weekend at Miami

Max Verstappen returns to action following the triple header, during which he clinched his first victory of the season in Japan. Verstappen previewed the "hectic" Sprint weekend in Miami, stating that Florida’s high temperatures make it one of the more physically demanding races on the calendar.

Verstappen hopes to avoid any bollards this weekend, as he finished second to Lando Norris last year at Miami. He said (news.verstappen.com):

"It was nice to have a weekend off racing as we head into a busy weekend in Miami! The sprint weekend here is always quite hectic and there is always lot going on. It is an interesting circuit and features a range of low and high-speed corners and off-camber sections."

"It is always pretty hot here and one of the more physical tracks, so we will see how we go. I’m looking forward to racing in Miami, there is always a spectacle and a great atmosphere with the fans. And hopefully we avoid any bollards this year!" he added.

Heading into the sixth round of the season, Max Verstappen is third in the points standings, trailing second-place Lando Norris by two points. Oscar Piastri leads the standings, 12 points ahead of Verstappen.

