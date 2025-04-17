Max Verstappen tells David Croft to 'focus on commentating' in savage reply

Max Verstappen told Sky Sports commentator David Croft to just focus on commentating and not think about other scenarios as the driver addressed his future at Red Bull. The 2025 F1 season has not kicked off on a perfect note for the Dutch driver.

Ad

The car has not made the expected gains, and it continues to be a few tenths behind McLaren. As a result, Max Verstappen has been forced into a situation where he has to do damage control in almost every race and try to extract whatever is on the table with the car.

After the first four races, the driver is 8 points behind Lando Norris in the championship and has already picked up a win and a podium in the process. The last race in Bahrain was, however, not the best. The driver had multiple poor pit pitstops and as a result, he could only finish 6th in the race.

Ad

Trending

The poor race and result have set the tongues wagging already, with many questioning if the driver would still be a part of Red Bull next season or move to an Aston Martin or Mercedes. As the F1 Saudi Arabian GP race weekend kicks off, the driver was in the pre-race press conference, and his future was one of the topics.

In one of these questions, the Red Bull driver clapped back at David Croft on questions around his future. Max Verstappen told the Sky Sports commentator that he should focus on commentating while he focuses on driving, as he said,

Ad

“No, I think just focus on commentating, i’ll focus on driving and then you don't need to think about any other scenarios.”

Addressing his future, the driver said that his entire focus was on the car and he was very relaxed heading into the weekend. He said,

“I don't know. lots of people are talking about it but not me. i’m just focusing on my car and to improve the car, i’m very relaxed”

Ad

Max Verstappen looks ahead to the race in Jeddah

Max Verstappen is coming to Jeddah this season with the worst result of P2 in the four editions that we've had here since 2021. Looking ahead to the weekend, the driver admitted that the race in Bahrain was not ideal. The track layout and the surface in Jeddah should, however, suit Red Bull better. He said,

Ad

"Bahrain was quite a difficult weekend for us and didn't really go our way at all. We had some issues that set us back and we still have a lot of work to do on the car to get us where we need to be. However, last year Jeddah was a good track for us and it is a proper high speed semi street circuit which is fun to drive."

Ad

He added,

"Typically, there is less tyre degradation at this circuit, so it naturally should be a better race for us. We have a final push with this being the third race and final weekend of the triple header so hopefully we can find more pace and bring out a performance similar to Japan."

Max Verstappen will be looking to put together a better run this weekend after the race in Bahrain as he tries to keep his championship hopes alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charanjot Singh Kohli Charanjot is an F1 writer and Content Specialist at Sportskeeda with over 5 years of experience covering news, trends, and analyses related to the sport.



He started watching F1 when Narain Karthikeyan made his F1 debut in 2005 and was hooked when Kimi Raikkonen delivered a stunning lap in Monaco in the same season. He has been with the firm for almost 4 years and tries his best to put his links in the F1 paddock to the best use so as to report relevant and accurate information.



Charanjot has interviewed Indian motorsports driver Kush Maini during his time with Sportskeeda. He has also written 4K+ articles on the sport and is the key factor behind all the F1-related content that goes out in the domain.



If given a chance, he would like for India’s Buddh International Circuit to be added back to the calendar. A Mechanical engineer and an MBA, Charanjot aims to spearhead the cause of making F1 a mainstream sport in India. Apart from F1, he also follows MotoGP, cricket and MMA. Know More