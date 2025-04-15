2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 Saudi Arabian GP will once again be hosted at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the banks of the sea. The race will be the fifth of the 2025 season and would mark the end of the first triple-header which began in Japan and moved to Bahrain last weekend.

Ad

The track in Jeddah is the third longest on the calendar behind Spa and Las Vegas and is the fastest street circuit in the world. The track is arguably one of the toughest for the drivers due to its high-speed nature and requires unrelenting focus. It is also one of the most dangerous owing to its fast nature and lack of run-off areas between the corners.

For the 2025 edition of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull would look to close the gap to McLaren under the lights. The Woking-based outfit have been the pick of the bunch and leads the others by a distance in both championships.

Ad

Trending

The reigning constructor's champions have won three out of four completed races in the 2025 season and showcased their prowess in warmer conditions in Bahrain last weekend, where they were the class of the field on a different track layout.

However, in the past four years of the Saudi Arabian GP, McLaren has struggled at the track and have been behind teams like Ferrari and Red Bull. But they would look to bring in their first victory in Jeddah to continue on their winning run this year.

Ad

Everything to know about the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Timings for all sessions

Friday, April 18

Practice 1: 14:30-15:30 GMT (19:00-20:00 IST)

Practice 2: 18:00-19:00 GMT (22:30-23:30 IST)

Saturday, April 19

Practice 3: 14:30-15:30 GMT (19:00-20:00 IST)

Qualifying: 18:00-19:30 GMT (22:30-23:30 IST)

Sunday, April 20

Race: 18:00 GMT (22:30 IST)

The fans of the sport worldwide can convert the timings into their local time zones to be on top of all the racing action in Jeddah.

Ad

Where to watch the 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Despite McLaren's dominance this year, Max Verstappen and George Russell have proved to be close competition for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. They would hope to continue with their consistent results to keep the pressure on the title leaders.

Fans too would be hoping for the same from Verstappen as well as Russell and would tune in to watch the race action throughout the weekend. Below is the list of some of the broadcasters who will broadcast the live action this weekend:

Ad

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo

Azerbaijan - AzTV, Idman Azerbaijan

The F1 fans can also inquire about the TV listings in their local countries with their broadcasters to avoid missing out on the live action from the Saudi Arabian GP. They can also access the F1TV app and catch the action by paying a subscription fee.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More