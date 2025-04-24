Max Verstappen is three-tenths faster than everyone in F1, claims paddock veteran

Franz Tost feels that Max Verstappen is three-tenths faster than everyone on the grid, and that is exactly what makes him the most sought-after driver in F1. The Dutch driver's future appears to be in limbo at this stage as Red Bull continues to struggle to get close to the top.

The last race in Jeddah, where Max Verstappen secured the pole position and arguably had the legs on Oscar Piastri, was the first race since the Qatar GP last season when the driver had a car capable of fighting for the win. Since losing their way last season, Red Bull has been behind McLaren in terms of performance, and this has continued to be the case this season.

As a result, the Dutch driver is currently P3 in the championship, his worst position in the standings since 2022. This has led to speculation around his future, with many questioning what the driver's next step would be. One of the people who know Max Verstappen from close quarters is Franz Tost.

Talking to F1 Insider, the Austrian was questioned on why he felt that the Dutch driver held all the cards in the driver market. Tost said that Verstappen was three-tenths of a second faster than everyone, and that gave him the leverage. Talking about the options the driver could have, Tost felt that Mercedes and Aston Martin could be the options should the driver decide to make the move. He said (via F1 Insider):

"Max is a very special driver. Firstly, his natural speed is superior to the others. And secondly, he is so mentally strong that he can implement his supernatural talent at the decisive moment. That is what makes him so superior. But first, Red Bull will be launching a major update in Imola to significantly improve the car. Let's hope it works for Red Bull. One thing is certain: Max is in a position where he can choose a team."

He added:

"I think everyone would like to sign him because he is simply three-tenths per lap faster than everyone else – that is a huge advantage. We'll see which team will be left at the end. At the moment he is still a Red Bull driver; he has a long-term contract there. Now it all depends on whether he honors that contract or not. Should he move, there are several teams available for him. Mercedes is the top choice, but Aston Martin could also be of interest to him."

Tost wants Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull

When questioned where he would like to see Max Verstappen, Franz Tost said that he would prefer the Dutch driver to stay at the Austrian team because he is the guarantor of success more than any other driver. Tost felt that it was up to Red Bull to provide the driver with the right car so that he can continue to be a part of the team. He said via the aforementioned source:

"My wish is for him to stay at Red Bull. Because he's the guarantor of success, more than any other driver. Now it's up to Red Bull to provide him with a car with which he can win races and the World Championship."

Max Verstappen's future has become a hot topic this season again, and a lot will depend on how Red Bull develops the car and if it can be competitive against McLaren.

