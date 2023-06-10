Max Verstappen tipped to ‘end up at Ferrari in a couple of years' by Richard Bradley

Former LeMans LMP2 category winner Richard Bradley thinks Max Verstappen could end up at Ferrari in the future.

The reigning double world champion is currently enjoying a dominant phase in his career and is on his way to winning a third title in as many years with Red Bull. However, Bradley believes that Verstappen might follow the path of Michael Schumacher.

Speaking to On Track GP, he said:

“I think that Max is going to end up at Ferrari in a couple of years. It wouldn’t surprise me... especially if he keeps on winning titles and he starts to get complacent, and people start saying ‘Oh, is he the greatest of all time?’

"Max is the sort of guy that goes, ‘Okay, well, I’ll do what Schumacher did: I’ll take Ferrari from not being in the position to win, to make them world champions.'

“... Max is on the path to greatness, we can all see that, he’s on a meteoric rise, he’s dominant at the minute, he’s had two World Championships in the Red Bull. But we’ve never actually seen him do what defines the true greats.

He added that since Max Verstappen is a proud person, he would want to do more than just do what he needs to do in "a very, very good team and car." To prove that he is one of the all-time greats, he would want to bring glory back to Ferrari.

Max Verstappen picks Fernando Alonso over Lewis Hamilton as his preferred driver

The double world champion recently commented that certain drivers like Fernando Alonso have the "extra capacity" to do multiple things during a race.

As per RacingNews365, he said:

“For me, definitely Fernando [Alonso] - I can feel that, from the way he operates in the car, picking up on little things, showing this extra capacity - still driving at the limit but thinking about other stuff as well."

When asked if Hamilton had the same trait, he added:

"No. Fernando stands out more with that. People will probably start hating me for [saying] that, but just that’s how I see it.”

It will be interesting to see whether Alonso and Verstappen end up stablemates in the future.

Poll : 0 votes