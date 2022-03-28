Max Verstappen trounces Charles Leclerc to win exciting 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc to take the win at the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Dutchman secured his first win of the season despite starting fourth on the grid.

On the anniversary of his dad Jos' debut, reigning world champion Max Verstappen battled hard with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who started in P2. Sergio Perez initially started in pole position but unfortunately lost out to Carlos Sainz, Leclerc, and Verstappen after Nicholas Latifi provoked a safety car on lap 17. The 24-year-old Dutchman suddenly found himself in P2, right on the tail of Leclerc, who was leading the race.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton managed to finish in the points (P10) despite starting 16th on the grid after a disappointing qualifying session on Saturday. 2022 Mercedes driver George Russell finished in P5 after a good performance in the generally less-competent Mercedes W13.

Kevin Magnussen continued his points scoring streak, finishing a place ahead of Hamilton in P9. McLaren's Lando Norris managed to put his car in the top ten as well, finishing P7 in Jeddah.

The top ten drivers were (all times relative to the leader):

Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:24:19.293 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.549 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +8.097 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +10.800 George RUSSELL Mercedes +32.732 Esteban OCON Alpine +56.017 Lando NORRIS McLaren +56.124 Pierre GASLY AlphaTauri +62.946 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +64.308 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +73.948

Max Verstappen had an epic scrap with Charles Leclerc once again

Following Bahrain's epic duel, former karting rivals Verstappen and Leclerc engaged in an epic duel in the closing stages of the race in Jeddah. While the Monegasque driver held the lead for the bulk of the race, the Dutchman was always within striking distance, biding his time.

In a similar vein to 2021's race in Jeddah, the majority of the overtaking was aided by the use of DRS. Both drivers tried to encourage the other to make the heading into the final corner, just to regain the lead down the main straight. While this tactic definitely worked for Charles Leclerc in Bahrain, this time Max Verstappen emerged victorious after cheekily letting Leclerc past in the final corner.

Having failed to score points in the season opener in Bahrain, Sunday's race in Jeddah marks Verstappen and Red Bull's return to form. Ferrari, however, have already amassed a 40-point lead in the constructors' championship by virtue of two excellent finishes by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

