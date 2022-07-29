"It's not our strongest track" - Max Verstappen uncertain about Red Bull's performance 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen is unsure of what to expect at the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP after admitting that the Hungaroring is not Red Bull's strongest track.

The 24-year-old has dominated the majority of the season so far, with seven wins in 12 races. His excellent form, coupled with Ferrari's misfortunes, has resulted in him building a commanding lead in the World Drivers Championship standings.

Heading into the final race before the summer break, Max Verstappen compared the Hungaroring to a go-kart track with its technical layout while also commenting on the expected weather conditions. Speaking in a media interaction at the start of the race weekend, the reigning world champion said:

“I really enjoy driving here as it’s a bit like driving on a go-kart track; it has a very technical second sector which I like. It will be interesting to see how the weather impacts us across the weekend.’’

Verstappen and Red Bull are keen to try and produce a good result this weekend despite their disadvantages at the Hungaroroing. The Dutchman added:

“It’s difficult to say how I think we will perform this weekend. It’s not our strongest track, but of course, I want a good result and we will try everything we can to win it as a team. I’m looking forward to the summer break and hopefully the team can get time to recover so we can make a strong start to the second half of the season.’’

Max Verstappen expecting Ferrari to be extremely quick at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP weekend

Max Verstappen is wary of Ferrari's pace advantage and expects the Prancing Horse to be quick at the upcoming 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Ferrari has been rapid in 2022, but reliability and driver errors, along with the team's own strategic blunders, have let the Scuderia down on multiple occasions this season.

However, the reigning world champion is not taking the rest of the season for granted. When asked if he felt comfortable with his 63-point lead after winning the 2022 F1 French GP, Verstappen said:

“It’s a great lead, but a lot of things can happen. I just want to stay focused. We need a lot more good results. We still need more one-lap pace, and I think the next race is going to be a bit more of a struggle for us, where I think Ferrari is going to be really, really quick. But we’ll see. Again, it’s all about scoring points every single race, even when it’s not your day.’’

Verstappen also believes that Ferrari has had more dominant race weekends on average when compared to Red Bull this season.

It will be interesting to see which team and driver will prevail this weekend at the Hungarian GP on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

