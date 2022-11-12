Max Verstappen urges Red Bull to ensure Sergio Perez 'stays ahead' of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Max Verstappen feels Red Bull need to ensure Sergio Perez is ahead of Charles Leclerc in the sprint race for the 2022 F1 Brazil GP. The Dutchman believes it will be important for his team to strategize his Mexican teammate into play for the Sprint and the race at the Interlagos circuit.

Previewing the sprint weekend in a press release, the Dutchman said:

“The Sprint race set up this weekend means we only have a short practice window, so that always makes it slightly more difficult, ensuring that the car is perfect and that we set up the car well with limited time. As a team, we want to finish first and second in the Championship so it's important that we make sure Checo stays ahead of Charles.”

Congrats As today proved, Interlagos is always really special!I love being in Brazil and after today’s quali, we’re in a good position for the sprint. Looking forward to racing in front of all these passionate fansCongrats @KevinMagnussen on your first pole As today proved, Interlagos is always really special! 🇧🇷 I love being in Brazil and after today’s quali, we’re in a good position for the sprint. Looking forward to racing in front of all these passionate fans 🙌 Congrats @KevinMagnussen on your first pole 👏 https://t.co/8o0m4lL5Rs

Aiming to win the third sprint this season, Max Verstappen believes his teammate will have to defend against their rivals in the race to ensure a smooth weekend. The Sprint race sets up the grid for the main race, which means prioritizing both drivers will be imperative as his team wants to seal the second spot in the drivers' championship too.

Max Verstappen believes 2022 F1 Brazil GP sprint race will be unpredictable

After securing second place on the grid during the qualifying ahead of the Sprint race in Brazil, Max Verstappen believes the tricky weather will make the sprint race unpredictable. Congratulating Haas driver Kevin Magnussen for securing his maiden career pole, Verstappen claimed to be delighted for the Dane. With a unique fondness for wet weather driving, the reigning champion feels the rainy weather in Brazil always makes it a special race.

Speaking after the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP sprint qualifying, the double champion said:

“We were working with pretty tricky conditions today and I locked up into turn eight which cost me pole today. It’s just difficult out there and you have to see how far you can push, but you don’t want to make any big mistakes that can be costly. Tomorrow is looking good but in these conditions, anything can happen. We are still up there at the front which is the most important thing. Let’s see how competitive we are going to be tomorrow in the race, we have no clue what will happen with the weather but that always makes Interlagos so special for everyone. Well done to Kevin and the Haas team today, I hope they enjoy every moment.”

Starting from second place on the grid for the sprint, if the Dutchman secures another win, it will complete his hat trick of winning all the sprint races in 2022. In Mexico, Max Verstappen clinched a new record of winning 14 races in a season, the highest number of wins secured by any driver. Targeting the F1 Brazilian GP win and the Abu Dhabi weekend ahead, Red Bull and their Dutch champion are set to display a new force of dominance in the sport.

