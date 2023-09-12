Two-time world champion Max Verstappen is on the verge of breaking yet another milestone in the 2023 season held by former seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Since last year's Abu Dhabi GP, the Red Bull driver has stood on the Top 2 steps of the podium a record 15 times. Since then he has managed to win 13 times and finish second to his teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions this season in Jeddah and Baku.

The Dutch driver recently broke the record of Sebastian Vettel's nine consecutive race wins with his victory in Monza, taking his tally of the season to 12 wins. Michael Schumacher claimed the record in his legendary 2002 season with Ferrari where he managed to finish on the podium in every single race.

It could be yet another record that Max Verstappen can equal and potentially break in the upcoming races.

F1 journalist compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher

Legendary F1 journalist Roger Benoit mentioned that he never really completely understood Michael Schumacher's over-ambition, a trait he claimed could be found in Max Verstappen.

The soon-to-be three-time world champion often makes things difficult for himself and the team in his quest for constant perfection from everyone around him. Speaking with Blick, Benoit said:

“I can’t really answer the question today. My analysis shows that he is an exceptional figure who never really felt comfortable in his own skin. He often made things difficult for himself with his over-ambition. Just like Max Verstappen sometimes does today."

“But the really great Champions are all like that. That Schumi would also become like that was already seen [in his] 1992 test drives.”

While former F1 driver Gerhard Berger claimed that Verstappen was more gifted than Schumacher and added:

“Verstappen and Senna are unique in the business – they are the two best I have seen in the last 50 years. Schumacher and Hamilton are also exceptional drivers. Of course, you should always look at the statistics, they are both fantastic. But Senna died early – and Verstappen is still young.”

It will be fascinating to see how many records held by the seven-time world champion can Max Verstappen break given the level of performance in the 2023 season. The ongoing season will surely go down as one of the greatest F1 seasons by a single driver in the sport's history.