"It releases you from pressure" – Max Verstappen is 'very relaxed' after winning maiden F1 world championship, says Red Bull's Christian Horner

Red Bull's Christian Horner claims Max Verstappen is 'very relaxed' having now won his maiden title in the sport. The Briton, however, claims Verstappen still has the same racing mentality as in his championship-winning year.

The Dutchman achieved his lifelong dream in 2021 after defeating Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race of the season. Having won his maiden title in the sport, the driver is now more relaxed and has lesser expectations resting on his shoulders.

When asked if Max Verstappen is any different in 2022 compared to 2021, Horner revealed in a press conference, saying:

“In all honesty, not really. I mean, he’s very relaxed. He’s still racing with the same vitality that he’s always had. But I think, you know, having that first world championship on his CV now, having the number one on the car, in many ways it releases you from pressure. So, you know, that expectation for that first title is always obviously very high. But now he has that, obviously, achieved already, I think, you know, we saw it with Sebastian in many respects, it relieves a pressure. And I think he’s just continuing to evolve, continuing to develop, and you have to remember that he’s still only 24 years of age.”

Max Verstappen missed out on pole position to Charles Leclerc by 0.286 seconds

Ferrari and Red Bull have established themselves as the teams to beat in 2022, with the Dutchman and the Monegasque battling for the win in the first two rounds. Charles Leclerc scored his second pole position of the season, beating Max Verstappen with an inch-perfect lap around a revamped Albert Park. The reigning world champion, however, beat Leclerc in Jeddah despite having started in P4, showing his immense race pace.

The Dutchman, however, was not happy with his P2 qualifying performance, claiming he hasn't felt comfortable with the car since Friday's FP1. Speaking to former F1 driver-turned-television commentator Johnny Herbert in parc fermé after qualifying, Verstappen said:

“Not good. I didn’t really feel good in the car the whole weekend so far. I think there’s not been one lap where I actually felt confident, so, (it was) a bit of a struggle. Of course, second is still a good result but yeah, just not feeling that great to go to the limit. So, we’ll try to analyze it.”

Meanwhile, it's an advantage for Charles Leclerc as we head into Sunday's race around Albert Park for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

