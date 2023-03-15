Max Verstappen welcomes changes to 'dangerous' Jeddah circuit

Observing the modifications made in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen feels that the track is now much better and safer.

Keeping in check with the ever-increasing safety of the drivers on all circuits of the Formula 1 circuit, the authorities have been making changes on quite a few circuits, with one of them being Jeddah.

The circuit was first used in 2021 and is one of the fastest ones on the calendar. However, it is also quite dangerous because of the walls, due to it being a street circuit. But with the recent changes that include an extended run-off area, Verstappen, who won the race in Saudi Arabia last season, is quite optimistic.

RaceFans quoted him saying:

"The track changes that have been made are mainly for visibility, so hopefully it has improved things a bit for us drivers. It was definitely dangerous in some areas."

The changes made in Jeddah mostly include the extension of the runoff areas on five corners. The fences have been moved quite a few meters back. Adding onto that, turns 22 and 23 have been tightened, slowing down the cars further. The steel plates inside a few corners have also been removed for the further safety of the drivers.

While this would make the track relatively slower, it would enhance the viewability of the drivers and increase safety. A few crashes have already happened on the track, like Mick Schumacher's crash last year, and hopefully, the changes will reduce the chances of crashes going forward.

Estaban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen join Max Verstappen in reviewing changes made in Jeddah

Max Verstappen wasn't the only driver to comment on the changes that have been made ahead of the race in Saudi Arabia. Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Kevin Magnussen of Haas, too, had their opinions to share.

Ocon feels that the circuit, while being very fast, will also be safer now because of the higher visibility.

"It is a very fast and flowing street circuit and most of the lap is taken at full throttle, which is very exciting. There are some changes to the circuit this year to improve safety and visibility on corner entry, so we’ll definitely be offering some feedback on the changes on Friday after practice to see how effective they are."

Magnussen, who has raced on the circuit only once before, feels that the circuit hasn't changed a lot and that it will be thrilling to drive.

"Last year was my first time there and it’s a really fun and exciting track to drive, so I hope it hasn’t changed too much or at least not changed for the worse. I hope it’s still going to be a thrilling place to drive."

