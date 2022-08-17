"I'm probably always the most critical to myself"- Max Verstappen working on ways to 'do better' post-2022 F1 summer break

After a terrific first half of the 2022 F1 season for Red Bull, the team and Max Verstappen comfortably lead the world championship standings. With time off, the Dutchman is using the summer break to ensure he maintains his advantage for the remaining half of the year. While the reigning world champion holds a whopping 80-point advantage over his title rival, Charles Leclerc, he is not one to get too complacent.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Max Verstappen admitted that he is "most critical of himself" and that there is still plenty to work and improve on:

"I'm probably always the most critical to myself. There are always things that you can do better and I will always look at that, now during my holiday as well. Not only on myself, also what we can do better as a team."

In a media interaction, Verstappen admitted that the main focus remains on mainting the lead in the championship"

"We'll of course try to win as many as we can in the remaining races we have. More importantly, we have to keep the lead in the championship – that's what we have to try and secure."

Max Verstappen "quite clearly" the best, says Helmut Marko

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko agrees that with the talent and confidence demonstrated by Max Verstappen, he has set himself apart as the best.

When asked by motorsport-total.com about the same, the Austrian said:

"Yes, quite clearly. After winning the World Championship, he has gained confidence without the speed suffering. And he is even faster with less risk and less material wear.”

With the 80-point advantage Vertsappen has over Leclerc, the Dutchman could potentially take the title without even winning another race this season. Marko, however, believes that another "three or four" wins would confirm this:

“[Not winning another race] is not our goal and it would be extremely risky. We saw that last year when we then suddenly only managed second places. We still have to win three or four races if the balance of power remains like this.”

Red Bull's top driver has secured eight wins within the first 13 races of 2022. He essentially dominated the season with very little threat from Charles Leclerc, despite Ferrari's blistering pace.

So far this season, Ferrari have struggled with reliability issues and questionable strategic calls that have cost them significant championship points. With the way things currently stand, Ferrari face a bigger threat from Mercedes, who are quickly closing the gap to second in the constructors' standings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12