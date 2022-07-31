Create
“Why is ferrari always sabotaging Leclerc” - Fans question Scuderia strategy again as they react to 2023 F1 Hungarian GP

Race winner Max Verstappen on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 31, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Khushi Chandani
ANALYST
Modified Jul 31, 2022 09:18 PM IST

In yet another dramatic F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen drove one of the strongest races of his career to secure his eighth win of the 2022 season from all the way back in tenth place.

The Dutchman, who was expecting a podium-finish as a best-case scenario from Sunday's race, given the overtaking challenges that the Hungaroring poses, was absolutely delighted to have once again significantly extended his lead in the championship standings. What started off as a weekend of damage limitation for Red Bull turned into a very strong weekend when it came to its battle against Ferrari.

Mercedes had a mega weekend in Budapest, securing its second consecutive double podium finish with second and third for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, respectively. While Russell, who set the fastest lap time to take his maiden pole on Saturday, would have liked to secure his maiden F1 race win this weekend after having led 30 laps, he was certainly happy with the progress made by the team.

Ferrari has two unhappy drivers after the race in Hungary. Both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc started off the race in the top three and both missed out on a podium as a result of Ferrari's tire strategy. Despite it becoming abundantly clear that the hard tires were not the way to go by Alpine's underwhelming pace on the same, the Scuderia decided to pit Leclerc and put on the hard compound tires relatively early on in the race.

The Monegasque visibly struggled to gain traction and lost significant track positions, only managing a seventh-place finish in the end, once again putting his title contention at risk. His teammate Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, finished in fourth behind the two Mercedes and the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Fans were not happy with Ferrari's decision to put Leclerc on these tires that potentially cost him a podium, if not the win.

Here are some fan reactions from the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix

@F1 https://t.co/KrpxSq54hl
Seb's words of advice to @Charles_Leclerc :If you wanna be a WDC, leave FERRARI before it's too late..#MonacoGP https://t.co/orcDowRlQ4
Daniel Ricciardo’s race: https://t.co/4sczI7r0bn
@wtf1official https://t.co/KEonNNHPNR
@wtf1official https://t.co/DZ4sFS7xEq
Why is ferrari always sabotaging Leclerc.#HungarianGP #Leclerc https://t.co/Y0hRYyrMQv
Alpine messing strategy with going for Hard tires. Ferrari: #HungarianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/GipR3rxlt2
Verstappen now leadsRed bull to Ferrari on the pit wall #F1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/1rEStISq4n
Leclerc not gonna be on the podiumwhen he was the quickest again#WTF1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/vdQDjlTExG
Ferrari Fans after Max starts 10th and still has a chance to beat both of the red cars#WTF1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/1mUDBc8o9z
Max after the spin #HungarianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/oLOLHOTwVX
Watching Turn 1 #F1 #HungarianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/6aa6Qy4Pxi
me trying to understand why did ferrari put the hard tyres#HungarianGP #Leclerc https://t.co/kBoFPRd63K
Live look at the Red Bull headquarters#HungarianGP #Formula1 #WTF1 @wtf1official https://t.co/nm3zpWVWEF
Pretty much sums up this entire season #wTf1 #HungarianGP #f1 https://t.co/9pueRfSZ99
Ferrari... Every week a new heartbreak. #HungarianGP https://t.co/Jq8KUEJoTh
Binotto's comforting words of wisdom. #WTF1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/ODwxNjAHxT
Ferrari today #WTF1 #HungarianGP https://t.co/6aOVU1wgaK
Leclerc with his hard tires #HungarianGP #WTF1 https://t.co/lQgS0YTy8u
From a potential 1-2 to a hopeful podium. Just another day of Ferrari fans @wtf1official #HungarianGP https://t.co/hEgjpzTXQ2

Edited by Anmol Gandhi

