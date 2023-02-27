Max Verstappen has not yet achieved 'great' status according to F1 chief

F1 chief Pat Symonds believes Max Verstappen has not yet achieved 'great' status in the sport despite being a phenomenal driver. The Dutchman secured his second consecutive F1 title in 2022 in dominant fashion.

Symonds claims that while Verstappen was undoubtedly driving brilliantly last year, his competition 'fell' away. Ferrari and Red Bull were engaged in a title battle in the first half of the season but the Scuderia team soon crumbled due to a string of reliability and strategic issues, costing them both titles. Symonds believes that it is too early to hail the Red Bull driver as one of the greats of the sport despite his stellar form all season long.

As quoted by GPFans, Pat Symonds said about Max Verstappen:

"He was driving superbly last year but the challenge fell away didn't it? Ferrari was there at the beginning of the year and by the end of the year... it was not so much that they had fallen away because actually, their competitiveness in the last few races was very good. I am not detracting anything from his driving, his skill, his age - absolutely amazing - but I think we need a few more years."

Lewis Hamilton understands why he is Max Verstappen's 'target'

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton claims he is Max Verstappen's 'target' due to the success the Brit has enjoyed since 2014. The 2021 championship rivals barely fought it out in 2022, but infamously collided at the F1 Brazilian GP. Hamilton is sympathetic towards Verstappen's mentality, claiming he had a similar mindset when he entered Formula 1 back in 2007.

The Brit had the worst season of his career since his debut, having not won a single race in 2022. Just 12 months ago, the pair were battling it out in the closing stages of the 2021 season, highlighting Mercedes' dramatic fall from grace. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, had his most successful season yet, rewriting the record books with 15 wins in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton explained Max Verstappen's 'target' mentality to British broadcaster Channel 4, saying:

"Then also just look back at the way those individuals behave on track around me [and it] kind of shows that it is a little bit different to others. I can't explain fully exactly why [that is], but it is in part for sure to do with the time I've had in [F1] and the success I've had."

Hamilton continued:

"I know because I remember when I got into F1 [in 2007], that the target was someone else who had the success and my goal was to challenge them. You almost wanted to show how tough you were, you always wanted to show how good you were compared to that person."

With the W14 touted to be a title contender in 2023, it will be interesting to see if the two giants of the sport battle it out once again later this year.

