"Maximum attack"- Kevin Magnussen has his sights set after claiming surprise pole position for 2022 F1 Brazilian GP Sprint

Kevin Magnussen has taken the first pole position of his F1 career at the 2022 Brazilian GP. The Dane will start Saturday's sprint race in P1, giving him a great chance to score good points for his team Haas.

Magnussen had some luck with the intermittent conditions at Interlagos and had the fastest lap on slick tires before conditions deteriorated.

George Russell beached his Mercedes in the middle of Q3, bringing out a red flag. The conditions at the track soon worsened, meaning that those who had already set their laps on faster slick tires would have an inherent advantage.

The 30-year-old Haas driver was at the top of the leaderboard when the red flag came out, putting him in pole position despite not having even close to the fastest car on the grid.

Kevin Magnussen was stunned by the surprising turn of events in Sao Paulo and told presenter Naomi Schiff in Parc Ferme:

"The team put me out on track at exactly the right moment. We were the first out of the pitlane and I did a pretty decent lap and I'm on pole."

Speaking about his strategy for Saturday's sprint race, the Dane said:

"Maximum attack. Let's go for something funny."

Kevin Magnussen to possibly team up with Nico Hulkenberg in 2023

Kevin Magnussen claims that he has no bad blood with Nico Hulkenberg as the duo might be paired up at Haas for the 2023 F1 season. The two drivers famously exchanged words after an incident at the 2017 F1 Hungarian GP.

Kevin Magnussen seems to have buried his former problems with Nico Hulkenberg, claiming he respects him as a driver. The two might be paired up at Haas in 2023 if Mick Schumacher cannot keep his seat at the American team.

As it stands, the young German Haas driver is currently out of a seat for next year and Hulkenberg is tipped to be the man set to replace him in the team.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg famously exchanged words after the 2017 Hungarian GP when Magnussen screamed 'suck my ba**s' at Hulkenberg. The Dane said:

"I've said it before: I have no problems with Nico. I've always respected him as a driver. Furthermore, I don't know him very well as a person, but as a driver, I have always had respect for him. So I have no problems with it."

Magnussen is proving to be quite the buy for Haas with his most recent pole position in the 2022 F1 Brazilian GP. However, the 30-year-old is going to have to make his car as wide as possible if he wants to keep the likes of Max Verstappen and George Russell behind him for the Sprint race on Saturday.

