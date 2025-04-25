"Maybe he is not the greatest": Fans react to Karun Chandhok questioning Lewis Hamilton's adaptability

F1 fans were left raging after former F1 driver and pundit Karun Chandhok questioned Lewis Hamilton's ability to adapt to the SF-25. It has been a difficult time for the seven-time F1 world champion at the Italian team since he joined at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Ad

After some early glimpses of his previous excellent self, Hamilton has found it tricky to get his head around the complexities of driving the SF25 in the first five rounds compared to his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has often presented a downbeat demeanor after his qualifying and races and has commented on struggling to extract the maximum out of the car. While appearing on the Sky F1 Show, Karun Chandhok spoke about Lewis Hamilton's adaptability to different F1 cars and reflected:

Ad

Trending

"I'm not sure about this thing, about there's a lot of noise about he's taking time to adapt, things like that. One of the key qualities of the great drivers is adaptability. You know, the Alonsos, the Hamiltons, the Schumachers, they're able to, and should be able to adapt to different regulations, different cars, different tires."

Ad

"He's done it before. I don't really buy the I'm taking time to get used to this thing. I think there's something more fundamental in that it's not gelling for him. I do think there's something in type of car that we got with the ground effects. We're not seeing him at that peak that we used to see pre 2022," Chandhok added.

Ad

Ad

On the Instagram post, F1 fans gave their reactions to Chandhok's comments about Lewis Hamilton in the comments section.

"Maybe he is not the greatest driver of all time. That Mercedes engine that provided him with a 1-second-plus advantage for years made him greater than he is. He is good, but not that exceptional."

"He's struggled with these ground effect cars since they changed the regs, he hasn't adapted to it since. Changing teams was never gonna solve it.. ashame to say it, but he's done. Just the odd glimpse of excellence."

Ad

"Imagine thinking Hamilton was still relevant."

Some more fans commented:

"The sport doesn't require it... if Ferrari win the drivers world title I hope it's Leclerc... and on current form, it would be far more likely."

"Delulu never be champion again!"

"He is washed."

Fans reactions to Lewis Hamilton...Credits-Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has a contract with Ferrari until the end of the 2026 season with an option to extend for a further year.

Ad

Former F1 driver reflects on Lewis Hamilton's start with Ferrari

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher stated that he believed that Lewis Hamilton couldn't cope with the SF-25, as evidenced by his performances in the five races.

Speaking with Sky Germany’s Backstage Pit Lane podcast, the six-time F1 race winner made a bleak prediction about the Brit and said:

“He just can’t cope with the car. We talk a lot about Lando Norris, but it’s almost worse with him. You can see that he’s really slumped over. I know from my own experience: if it goes on like this, it’s no fun anymore."

Ad

“It’s a huge project that Ferrari and Hamilton had in mind, but at the moment he’s a long way away from Charles Leclerc," he added.

Lewis Hamilton has scored 31 points from five races and one Sprint with his P5 finish at the Bahrain GP being his best finish in the main race so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More