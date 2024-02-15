"Maybe Hamilton noticed something that the outside world doesn't yet know": Red Bull's Helmut Marko on Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari 

Red Bull's Helmut Marko admitted he was surprised to see Lewis Hamilton leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. Lewis had been part of the German team since 2013. He went on a record run with the team from 2014 to 2021 where they clinched eight titles together, while the driver himself won six.

The new regulations have however not been that fruitful or rewarding for Lewis Hamilton or Mercedes in general. Over the last two seasons, the driver hasn't won a single race while the team has only won just once with George Russell in 2022. All this time Red Bull has dominated the sport and won multiple titles with several race wins and pole positions.

In an interview with OE24, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was questioned about what he thought of Lewis Hamilton's move. The Austrian felt that maybe the driver saw something that the outside was yet to see and hence made the move. He said:

"That completely surprised me too, a sporting sensation - especially the timing. One wonders how this came about. Mercedes was overtaken by Ferrari in the second half of 2023, and McLaren was also faster. Maybe Hamilton noticed something that the outside world doesn't yet know."

When probed if somehow this changes things for Red Bull, Marko said that Lewis Hamilton's move might make Mercedes weaker but changes nothing for the Austrian squad. He added:

"That doesn't change anything for us, except that I see it as weakening Mercedes. Whether it strengthens Ferrari remains to be seen. Overall, this has an incredible impact, right down to the stock market prices. It's great that something is happening."

Red Bull's Helmut Marko terms the Lewis Hamilton move as excellent for sports

Marko also felt that Lewis Hamilton staying at Mercedes for a year before joining Ferrari was probably not ideal because the driver tends to focus on his future team. Marko did, however, term the entire saga excellent for sports, much "better than Netflix." He said:

"That's true. Normally, in a situation like this, your mind is already more focused on the new team. The current team cannot let him take part in any serious innovations because he would of course take them with him. The whole thing is excellent for sports, better than Netflix."

It will be interesting to see how the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership evolves. Having said that, how the last year at Mercedes unravels is also going to keep quite a few people intrigued.