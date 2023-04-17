"Maybe I can fix it" - Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari cannot be ruled out, says Gerhard Berger

A Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move cannot be ruled out even if the Mercedes driver says otherwise. That's the view of former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger.

Much has been said about the future of the Hamilton-Mercedes partnership this season, especially after the kind of uncompetitive machinery the German team has produced.

Having said that, Hamilton has remained steadfast in his commitment to the team and said that he would continue to drive for them. Berger, though, does not think that would be the case. Talking to Austria’s Kronen Zeitung, Berger said:

“Every racing driver wants to drive for Ferrari at least once. Almost all the good ones have been there. Ayrton Senna just didn’t go to the Scuderia because he knew: ‘I can never win there’. It may be that Lewis thinks so too. But if he doesn’t get a competitive car at Mercedes, if he doesn’t see a place at Red Bull Racing, then he might think: ‘I don’t want to stop just yet, I want to try Ferrari again. Maybe I can fix it’.

He added:

“Although Lewis constantly emphasises that he would never leave his Mercedes family, that means nothing in Formula 1. No one reveals the cards there!”

Lewis Hamilton doesn't want to leave Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has been quite steadfast in his comments since last season. The driver has remained firm in his comments that he does not wish to go to any other at this stage of his career.

Talking about his future last year, the Briton said:

“For years, we’ll be going around, up and down with stories of retirement and stopping. For me, I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt, as I focus a lot on that. I’m feeling fit.

"I love what I’m doing – and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon but I’m very … my goal was always to be with Mercedes, y’know, I signed with them in 1997. I think I’ll always be with Mercedes ’til the day I die. And I feel like I can race for quite a bit longer. So, I’ll be potentially steering towards that.”

Lewis Hamilton's move to Mercedes in 2013 is one of the best driver decisions in F1 history. At the same time, though, in 2023, Mercedes have not given him a car capable of winning the title. Could that trigger a potential move away from the successful German team?

