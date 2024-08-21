“Maybe one day”: Charles Leclerc hopeful of finding common ground with Lewis Hamilton on music tastes

Charles Leclerc recently talked about his music tastes blending in with Lewis Hamilton's when the Brit joins Ferrari in 2025. The Monegasque expressed hope that one day they both would find common ground in terms of their music tastes.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have been vocal about their interest in music, with the Monegasque driver having released a few piano singles on various social and music streaming platforms. As of now, Leclerc has more than 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone. His top music piece, AUS23 (1:1), has over 13,000,000 listens on the streaming platform.

On the other hand, the seven-time world champion has a taste for R&B, Hip-Hop, and Rock. Hamilton is a massive fan of Frank Ocean and Prince. His Spotify profile has over 300,000 followers, with several thousands following his playlists.

Speaking on the "Beyond the Grid" podcast, Leclerc was asked about his and Hamilton's music tastes blending in 2025. The Ferrari driver explained how he and Hamilton have quite different tastes in terms of music genres. While acknowledging that it would be difficult to mix music, Leclerc said he hopes that one day they will be able to do so.

“I told him but we have very different genres, so it’s going to be difficult to do a mix of my music and his music. But I don’t know, maybe one day. I don’t know, I don’t know, I think it’ll be very difficult to mix our music,” Leclerc said [at 26:50].

In February 2024, before the season began, Ferrari announced that they had locked in Lewis Hamilton for 2025. This was massive news since Hamilton's name was synonymous with Mercedes, and he was one of the most successful F1 drivers in history joining the most successful teams. The 39-year-old will be replacing Carlos Sainz in 2025 and race alongside his new teammate, Charles Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc on his conversations with Lewis Hamilton ahead of their 2025 partnership

Charles Leclerc recently explained what he and Lewis Hamilton usually talk about during driver parades before races. Ever since Hamilton's arrival was announced by Ferrari, many noticed the two conversing with each other more often.

Speaking to Sky F1 in June this year, Leclerc revealed that they don't just talk about various aspects of racing and Ferrari's future, but also discuss their hobbies and passions such as design, fashion, and music. Leclerc said (via "PlanetF1"):

“In preparation for 2025, we talk about our common passions, which in general are design and fashion. I believe, though, that 80 or 90% of our conversations are about the private sphere, our lives, music, and that kind of things, which is really nice," the Monegasque driver said.

In what is his last season for Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the driver's championship table with 150 points, while his future teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in third place with 177 points.

