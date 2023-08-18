"Maybe that’s all he really wants": F1 pundit speculates if Felipe Massa's legal action against Lewis Hamilton's title is only for monetary gain

F1 pundit Glenn Freeman speculated that former F1 driver Felipe Massa's legal action against Lewis Hamilton's first championship win in 2008 may be just a way of getting some compensation.

The Brazilian driver was part of the most iconic championship battles in the sport's history against Lewis Hamilton in 2008. Both drivers were vying to become world champions for the first time in their career and the battle went to the last corner and was decided in the final corner in favor of the then-McLaren driver.

However, Felipe Massa is now taking legal action against the Britian's title as he believes that he was robbed of the title by the sport. Commenting on Massa taking the case to court, F1 pundit Glen Freeman on his social media wrote:

"Massa was superb in 2008 and would’ve been a worthy champion. But he’s not going to get himself declared the champ all these years later. They won’t void Singapore 08 now, and ‘he probably would have won’ isn’t enough of a case, especially with how many laps were left.

He added:

"Surely the best Felipe Massa can hope for out of all this 2008 stuff is an early settlement (payoff) to go away. Maybe that’s all he really wants,"

Felipe Massa's legal team also put out a statement and claimed that their client for seeking compensation and said:

"Simply put, Mr. Massa is the rightful 2008 Driver's Champion, and F1 and FIA deliberately ignored the misconduct that cheated him out of that title. Mr. Massa is unable to fully quantify his losses at this stage but estimates that they are likely to exceed tens of millions of Euros. This amount does not cover the serious moral and reputational losses suffered by Mr Massa."

Can Lewis Hamilton defeat Max Verstappen currently?

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan stated that he cannot see Lewis Hamilton winning another championship but expects him to won a couple more races before stopping.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said:

“I don’t think it’s over; I think he’d still win Grands Prix, but he will need certain things to fall into place for him. But I think Max is at that sweet spot for age, experience, belief, knowledge, the people he’s been around with the team – he’s in a very solid, safe structure."

He added:

“It’s going to take some job to knock him off that perch, and I think that in the same car right at this moment, as we speak with the same ages [they are now], then it has to be Max.”

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton can challenge Max Verstappen at all in the second half of the season.