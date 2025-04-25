McLaren announces shock departure from motorsport series

In a shock announcement, McLaren announced that they will be withdrawing their participation from the Formula E series, following the conclusion of the currently ongoing 2024/25 season. This confirmation came on Friday (April 25), after the news was leaked in the media on Thursday (April 24).
The McLaren Racing portfolio includes F1, IndyCar, and Formula E outfits. A familiar face to F1 fans, CEO Zak Brown oversees all these teams within the Papaya umbrella.
The British team announced via a press release on Friday that they sought to streamline their racing portfolio and would not be participating in the Formula E series, following the conclusion of the currently ongoing 2024/25 season. The team's official Instagram account also reshared the statement:
"Following a strategic review of its racing portfolio, McLaren Racing will not continue participation in the FIA Formula E World Championship beyond the current 2024/25 season."
The reigning F1 constructors' champions first entered the Formula E series in 2022, after they acquired the Mercedes Formula E team. Their maiden victory in the electric series came a year later, with Sam Bird at the 2023 Sao Paulo ePrix.
The team's electric series outfit is currently led by Ian James, the team principal and managing director. But as previously mentioned, Zak Brown is in charge of overseeing the operation, similar to his role inside the F1 team.
After five rounds of the ongoing 2024/25 Formula E series, the Papaya team sits third in the team standings. Their driver, Taylor Barnard, is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, finishing on the podium in two races.
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's statement on the team's Formula E departure
McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, claimed that 'the time is right' for the Papaya team to focus its attention and resources on other motorsports series, amid the team's withdrawal from the Formula E series. The British team will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027, adding another motorsports series to their portfolio.
Brown's statement about the move was shared via the press release, which initially announced their Formula E departure. The 53-year-old's statement read:
"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in Formula E and the series plays an integral part in the overall motorsport landscape, but the time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing’s overall strategic direction - including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship." [via McLaren.com]
Brown also shared the organization's intentions to find a new owner who would be able to take the team towards "future success". He also thanked the team members, their sponsors, and the fans for backing the Papaya team in the electric series during their nearly four-year stay.