McLaren announces shock departure from motorsport series

In a shock announcement, McLaren announced that they will be withdrawing their participation from the Formula E series, following the conclusion of the currently ongoing 2024/25 season. This confirmation came on Friday (April 25), after the news was leaked in the media on Thursday (April 24).

Ad

The McLaren Racing portfolio includes F1, IndyCar, and Formula E outfits. A familiar face to F1 fans, CEO Zak Brown oversees all these teams within the Papaya umbrella.

The British team announced via a press release on Friday that they sought to streamline their racing portfolio and would not be participating in the Formula E series, following the conclusion of the currently ongoing 2024/25 season. The team's official Instagram account also reshared the statement:

Ad

Trending

"Following a strategic review of its racing portfolio, McLaren Racing will not continue participation in the FIA Formula E World Championship beyond the current 2024/25 season."

Ad

The reigning F1 constructors' champions first entered the Formula E series in 2022, after they acquired the Mercedes Formula E team. Their maiden victory in the electric series came a year later, with Sam Bird at the 2023 Sao Paulo ePrix.

The team's electric series outfit is currently led by Ian James, the team principal and managing director. But as previously mentioned, Zak Brown is in charge of overseeing the operation, similar to his role inside the F1 team.

Ad

After five rounds of the ongoing 2024/25 Formula E series, the Papaya team sits third in the team standings. Their driver, Taylor Barnard, is currently fourth in the drivers' standings, finishing on the podium in two races.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown's statement on the team's Formula E departure

Zak Brown at the Formula E 2023-2024: Diriyah ePrix I - Source: Getty

McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, claimed that 'the time is right' for the Papaya team to focus its attention and resources on other motorsports series, amid the team's withdrawal from the Formula E series. The British team will enter the World Endurance Championship in 2027, adding another motorsports series to their portfolio.

Ad

Brown's statement about the move was shared via the press release, which initially announced their Formula E departure. The 53-year-old's statement read:

"We are immensely proud of what we have achieved in Formula E and the series plays an integral part in the overall motorsport landscape, but the time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing’s overall strategic direction - including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship." [via McLaren.com]

Brown also shared the organization's intentions to find a new owner who would be able to take the team towards "future success". He also thanked the team members, their sponsors, and the fans for backing the Papaya team in the electric series during their nearly four-year stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More