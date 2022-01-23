McLaren believe “flexi wings” could be an issue in the F1’s 2022 season 

McLaren F1's executive technical director James Key believes flexi-wings could once again become an issue in 2022. The hot topic from last season saw rival teams Mercedes and Red Bull scrutinize each other over flexi-wing legality concerns all season long.

F1 News.Live @f1newslive_



#F1 #QatarGP Christian Horner told Ted Kravitz that if Mercedes run their rear wing from Brazil in Jeddah or Abu Dhabi, they will protest it. Christian Horner told Ted Kravitz that if Mercedes run their rear wing from Brazil in Jeddah or Abu Dhabi, they will protest it. #F1 #QatarGP

James Key believes that while flexi-wings may cause additional issues in the new season, the new FIA regulations will make it harder for teams to exploit alternate wing designs. The 2021 season brought a lot of attention to the possible aerodynamic wing exploits which teams can employ to get the upper hand over each other.

Key, however, argues that the attention the topic received last season will lead to more stringent testing of wing components, preventing any malpractices. The McLaren expert said:

“I think the sensitivity of the aero-elastics has changed and I think that is well understood from the regulations that have been discussed at length, how to better manage components which can flex. Some of the tests are more stringent - rear wing tests, for example, will be a little bit tougher - and some of the things that happened [in 2021] with these areas have carried through to 2022 and I think there is a lot of attention being paid to that.”

Mercedes were unhappy with Red Bull's 'bendy' rear wing after the Spanish Grand Prix, which led to stricter testing at Circuit Paul Ricard. The Brackley-based team felt as if Red Bull's rear wing flexed more than it was allowed to, allowing for smoother airflow. This airflow would result in a higher top speed due to less aerodynamic drag.

The Milton Keynes-based team had a similar complaint with Mercedes at the Brazilian Grand Prix, attributing Lewis Hamilton's stellar performance to an illegitimate rear wing.

The McLaren veteran concluded:

“You’ve got a couple of different components on the car which can have a certain level of stiffness, which you could exploit legally, so there are various new tools to play with in 2022. It will probably become some form of issue I am sure, but it is not something the teams or the FIA are ignoring. It is a fairly clear area where we are very careful to regulate correctly for next year.”

McLaren boss says team not ready for title fight in 2022

McLaren team principal Zak Brown claims the Woking-based outfit is not ready to challenge the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes for the 2022 title.

formularacers @formularacers_



"We're still catching up on infrastructure. Even though we've bought everything, it's taking time to implement and the wind tunnel is still a couple of years away".



[racer.com] Zak Brown: McLaren not ready for title fight"We're still catching up on infrastructure. Even though we've bought everything, it's taking time to implement and the wind tunnel is still a couple of years away". Zak Brown: McLaren not ready for title fight "We're still catching up on infrastructure. Even though we've bought everything, it's taking time to implement and the wind tunnel is still a couple of years away". [racer.com]

The 2022 regulation changes hope to bridge the gap between championship-winning teams and the rest of the grid. A budgetary cap was introduced to further help smaller teams challenge those at the top, leveling the playing field.

Brown feels that while the changes in the new season will be significant, they won't allow the team to directly challenge for the title. He said:

“I don’t think the championship is a realistic target. As far as a title contender, we’re still catching up on our infrastructure and specifically our wind tunnel, and it’s such a critical element of car development that we are hindered there.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The McLaren boss then spoke of Aston Martin, who made big claims about their 2021 campaign before the season even began. The team, however, had a lackluster season, losing out to competitors. Brown said his team's goal is to be more competitive than it was last year, in contrast to the Silverstone-based outfit.

Edited by Anurag C