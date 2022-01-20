McLaren boss admits team is considering 2026 deal with Audi

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was reported to be stating that the team is in conversation with Audi on a potential entry to the sport. He continued, saying that Porsche will also join in partnership with the Red Bull Racing team.

The prospect of the Volkswagen Group entering F1 has been floating around the paddock for a significant amount of time. Representatives from both brands were reported to have taken a keen interest in the discussions, which could also include a collaboration for power units. Brown further said:

“We’re going to just wait and see if they [VW] are going to enter the sport – because I don’t think that’s been definitively decided – and then if they do, we have a contract through this term. Naturally, we’re going to evaluate where we are and who’s in the sport and take a decision on 2026 in due course.”

McLaren @McLarenF1 It's P4 for the team in the Constructors' Championship.



We can be so proud of what we've achieved in 2021, including that incredible day at Monza.



Thanks for all your support, bring on 2022. 🧡 It's P4 for the team in the Constructors' Championship.We can be so proud of what we've achieved in 2021, including that incredible day at Monza. Thanks for all your support, bring on 2022. 🧡 https://t.co/qQed1aJtJ7

The latest regulations are set to go into motion from 2026, and Brown believes that at least one of the two iconic names will likely enter F1. The 50-year-old has however made it clear that the British team is in no rush to decide.

McLaren announces 2022 car launch date

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo during the unveiling of the prototype car for 2022 at the Great Britain Grand Prix (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

With the 2022 season fast approaching, the teams are wasting no time in revealing the launch dates for their newest cars. McLaren, too, joined the list with their reveal scheduled to be on February 11. The team also teased via their social media handles that three of their other operations will also be present at the launch at the team's headquarters at Woking, namely their Extreme E, IndyCar, and Esports squads.

McLaren @McLarenF1



Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. Four racing teams. One epic team launch.Save the date. 👀 https://t.co/WO3TRjf96H

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will be looking to carry the momentum on to the 2022 season. The team finished P4 in the constructors' standings last year, behind a Ferrari team that was resurgent in the second half of the season. Norris finished the season in P6, while Ricciardo finished P8 with the boys in Papaya bagging the only 1-2 of last season at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

Also Read Article Continues below

Zak Brown @ZBrownCEO P1 and P2, what an awesome day for the team, I’m so proud of everyone’s hard work to earn this result. 🍾 Daniel, Lando - you crushed it.



Now, let’s celebrate! THAT WAS MEGA!!!P1 and P2, what an awesome day for the team, I’m so proud of everyone’s hard work to earn this result. 🍾 Daniel, Lando - you crushed it.Now, let’s celebrate! #ItalianGP THAT WAS MEGA!!! 🏆🏆 P1 and P2, what an awesome day for the team, I’m so proud of everyone’s hard work to earn this result. 🍾 Daniel, Lando - you crushed it. Now, let’s celebrate! #ItalianGP https://t.co/dTxtSQO3nK

Edited by Anurag C