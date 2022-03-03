"It would open up more possibilities" - McLaren welcomes new F1 team to help the sport grow further in the US

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl feels the arrival of the Andretti name in F1 could help the sport grow to new heights in the United States of America.

1978 F1 world champion Mario Andretti has confirmed that his son Michael has applied to enter F1 as a constructor in 2024. The team, dubbed Andretti Autosports, has also reportedly agreed a deal with Renault for engines ahead of its impending arrival.

Mario Andretti @MarioAndretti Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination. Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination.

With F1 shifting focus towards the American market, Seidl believes the Andretti name can play a major role in endearing the sport to the many motorsports fans there. When asked about Andretti's bid and what it could mean for F1, the McLaren boss said:

“We definitely would welcome the Andretti team because the Andretti name and a US team would help to grow the sport further in the US. I think it would open up more possibilities again to get young drivers in with more teams. The earlier we get to 12 teams, for example, which is the maximum we can have, it would just drive the franchise value even higher of us teams. So absolutely, we are open for it and we would love to compete with them.”

F1 plans to host two races in America this year, one at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and the other at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Consistency in stewarding is 'not that straighforward', according to McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo believes the pursuit for consistency in F1 is unending due to the difference in rules of engagement between the drivers on the grid. These differences leave room for gray areas in stewarding and officiating in F1 according to the 32-year-old.

When pressed about the appointment of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas as co-race directors and what it could mean for consistency in F1, Ricciardo said:

“It is never easy. Amongst all of us drivers, we are probably in line with the way to go racing but there will still be a difference in what is forcing and what is not. So even between us, it is not that straightforward so not an easy job. If there is at least that kind of level of consistency then that is all we can ask and then we know a little bit better what is right from wrong.”

Wittich and Freitas came in to replace Michael Masi after the debacle of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Apart from being one of the most thrilling F1 campaigns in recent memory, the 2021 season was also marred by inconsistent interpretation and implementation of rules for varying situations. Most notably, the final three races had both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen involved in questionable situations that did not yield consistent penalties.

Ricciardo, along with most other F1 drivers, have all asked for more consistency in the 2022 season, especially during the Grand Prix drivers' meeting with the FIA.

