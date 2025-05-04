McLaren boss makes a subtle jibe as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris suffer defeat at the hands of Max Verstappen

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella made a cheeky jibe after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen qualified ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Dutch driver put in another strong lap in qualifying to achieve his third pole position in the 2025 season and his second in succession.

The four-time F1 world champion got his second consecutive pole position at the Miami International Autodrome by a margin of 0.009s from his rival Lando Norris and 0.067s ahead of Kimi Antonelli, while championship leader Piastri could only manage a P4 after a scruffy final lap in Q3.

The reigning world champions have been the team to beat in the 2025 season, as evidenced by their tally in the Constructors' Championship and winning four of the five races thus far.

Speaking with Sky Sports, McLaren team boss chose a lighter tone to address not getting pole position for the third time in four races and said:

"Ideally, we wouldn't [give Verstappen track position]. But we will make F1 more entertaining! Jokes aside, Max always does such a good job. We just need to make qualifying slightly better."

"Our car is more predictable and suitable for race trim. It's performing well, strong and fast, but to drive it on the limit offers little surprises. Tomorrow will be a good race," he added.

Earlier in the day, McLaren had a 1-2 finish in the Sprint race with Norris ahead of his teammate Piastri.

Lando Norris comments on missing out on pole position to Max Verstappen

McLaren driver Lando Norris stated that he had the pace to get the pole position for the Miami Grand Prix but made a mistake in Turn 17, which proved costly.

Speaking with F1TV in the post-quali interview, the Brit reflected on his lap and said:

"It's all should've, could've, would've stuff. I didn't deliver but the pace was there. The car has been feeling good, better than I have done the last few weekends. I've still not put it together but it is what it is. I'm ready to see what we can do into Turn 1 tomorrow. I don't mind if it's dry or wet but Miami has been surprising with the weather so I'm ready for both."

The five-time F1 race winner also praised the Red Bull driver's efforts and added:

"Congrats to Max, especially being a dad now. I was hoping it would slow him down! Max did a Max lap once again, and I can't fault him."

After his Sprint win on Saturday, Lando Norris closed the gap to Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship to nine points and would hope to eat more into the Aussie's lead after the main race on Sunday.

